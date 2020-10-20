Heartland Community College cyberattack fixes could take months

NORMAL — It could take several months to restore everything impacted by the cyberattack on Heartland Community College earlier this month, President Keith Cornille told the board of trustees at its meeting Tuesday night.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a new agriculture program, authorized borrowing up to $10.1 million and indicated the district's intent to levy an equity tax.
Cornille said the cyberattack, discovered Oct. 5, affected 60% of the college's servers and impacted its email, website and phone systems. Some systems may never be restored, he said.
He said the information technology team quickly isolated the intrusion and got core functions operational in seven days.
"As of today, we do not have verified evidence that any data was compromised" said Cornille.
Outside consultants are continuing to investigate the attack.
Cornille praised faculty and staff who "stepped up in every way to keep the college moving forward during our most recent crisis."
The board's approval of the agriculture program is only the first step. The new degree still needs the approval of the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
Once approved, agriculture students will be able to pursue short-term "microcertificates," longer-term occupational certificates and a 60-credit-hour associate of applied science degree under a career and technical education curriculum approved by the board.
The associate's degree program is designed to combine general education and core classes with hands-on experience. The hands-on experience would occur while earning occupational certificates in agriculture business, agronomy or precision agriculture. Students in the associate's degree program also would earn a certificate in regenerative agriculture, which focuses on organic, locally sourced products and principles, involving plants and animals.
The three-credit hour microcertificates are for a commercial applicators license and for UAV commercial pilot license. The two microcertificates are designed to prepare students to take the necessary tests for those licenses.
In other business, the board approved issuing up to $10.1 million in debt certificates for capital and technology projects. The borrowing is designed in a way that will not increase the overall tax rate of the district.
The board also indicated an intent to levy what is called an equity tax for the 2020 tax year. Eligibility to levy the equity tax is based on a complex formula that includes property values, enrollment and how its tax rate compares to other community college districts. The board will formally vote on the levy later.
Jim Drew of Lincoln was seated as a trustee to complete the term of Gregg Chadwick, who died in September. Drew's term will end in April. He served one elected term on the board from 2011-2017 and also was appointed to fill a vacancy from November 2018 to April 2019.
