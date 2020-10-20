Heartland Community College cyberattack fixes could take months

The three-credit hour microcertificates are for a commercial applicators license and for UAV commercial pilot license. The two microcertificates are designed to prepare students to take the necessary tests for those licenses.

In other business, the board approved issuing up to $10.1 million in debt certificates for capital and technology projects. The borrowing is designed in a way that will not increase the overall tax rate of the district.

The board also indicated an intent to levy what is called an equity tax for the 2020 tax year. Eligibility to levy the equity tax is based on a complex formula that includes property values, enrollment and how its tax rate compares to other community college districts. The board will formally vote on the levy later.

Jim Drew of Lincoln was seated as a trustee to complete the term of Gregg Chadwick, who died in September. Drew's term will end in April. He served one elected term on the board from 2011-2017 and also was appointed to fill a vacancy from November 2018 to April 2019.