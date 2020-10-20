Heartland Community College cyberattack fixes could taken months

Cornille praised faculty and staff who "stepped up in every way to keep the college moving forward during our most recent crisis."

The board's approval of the agriculture program is only the first step. The new degree still needs the approval of the Illinois Community College Board and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Once approved, agriculture students will be able to pursue short-term "microcertificates," longer-term occupational certificates and a 60-credit-hour associate of applied science degree under a career and technical education curriculum approved by the board.

The associate's degree program is designed to combine general education and core classes with hands-on experience. The hands-on experience would occur while earning occupational certificates in agriculture business, agronomy or precision agriculture. Students in the associate's degree program also would earn a certificate in regenerative agriculture, which focuses on organic, locally sourced products and principles, involving plants and animals.