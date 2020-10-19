Heartland Community College is continuing to recover from a cyberattack that was detected Oct. 5.
LENORE SOBOTA, Pantagraph file photo
NORMAL — Two weeks after what’s been described as a “malicious cyberattack,” Heartland Community College is continuing to restore some systems, but online classes are proceeding.
“We are in better shape every day,” spokesman Steve Fast said Monday afternoon.
He said the college is still restoring “a lot of on-campus systems, … operational things that you don’t really notice.”
"The firm we engaged to do the forensic examination is still working,” but there continues to be
no indication that personal information was accessed or compromised, said Fast.
Because the firm’s work is continuing, there is not yet an estimate of the financial cost of the cyberattack, he said, but the college has insurance for such events.
Priority went to resuming online classes and the ability of faculty and students to communicate with each other, said Fast. That was accomplished a week ago.
Faculty members are working with students to address issues such as missed assignments, but it does not appear necessary to extend the academic year, said Fast.
Because many of the online classes are being taught asynchronously — meaning they don’t meet at a particular time — there is flexibility built into the schedule. It is mostly a matter of instructors adjusting deadlines for assignments or missed tests, Fast explained.
There have been a few “hiccups” along the way, he said. With systems requiring an authentication process, users had to change their passwords and some got locked out if they had trouble remembering their old passwords, he said.
Students needing help can call the main phone line at 309-268-8001.
