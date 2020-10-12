Heartland Community College cyberattack: Online classes resume, but other effects linger

The college is working with outside consultants who are being “as thorough as possible” in examining and restoring the system, he said.

The college also has a computer forensic firm analyzing Heartland’s system for any compromises, he added. But at this point it is not thought any data was compromised, said Fast.

“There are a few glitches here and there that we’re sorting through,” Fast explained.

The college’s website was still shutdown Monday morning and there have been some phone issues, he said

Priority was given to restoring online classes and the ability of faculty to communicate with their students, said Fast.

Because the website is not part of course instruction, “that’s a lower priority,” he said, but “we’re working to get that up, too.

About 80% of Heartland’s classes are being taught online or by a hybrid method because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has increased the impact of the attack.