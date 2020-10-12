Heartland Community College cyberattack: Online classes resume, but other effects linger

NORMAL — Heartland Community College students are able to access their online classes again, but the institution has not yet recovered from a cyberattack launched against it a week ago.
The college initially shut down online operations Oct. 5 when the attack was discovered.
“The current situation is we have restored our foundation system for student classes and faculty support,” spokesman Steve Fast said Monday morning.
“We were the victim of a malicious cyberattack” that “encrypted our files,” he said.
Encrypting files is a tactic used by cybercriminals in so-called “ransomware” attacks, in which the cybercriminals demand payment to get a key to unlock the encrypted files. Similar attacks have targeted educational, medical, government entities and private businesses in recent years, with victimized institutions in some cases forced to pay off the hackers to regain access.
Fast said he is not aware of any contacts from those behind the attack.
The college is working with outside consultants who are being “as thorough as possible” in examining and restoring the system, he said.
The college also has a computer forensic firm analyzing Heartland’s system for any compromises, he added. But at this point it is not thought any data was compromised, said Fast.
“There are a few glitches here and there that we’re sorting through,” Fast explained.
The college’s website was still shutdown Monday morning and there have been some phone issues, he said
Priority was given to restoring online classes and the ability of faculty to communicate with their students, said Fast.
Because the website is not part of course instruction, “that’s a lower priority,” he said, but “we’re working to get that up, too.
About 80% of Heartland’s classes are being taught online or by a hybrid method because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That has increased the impact of the attack.
As far as how the week’s worth of classes and assignments will be made up, Fast said, “Every class is different. Every instructor approaches it differently.”
Fast said instructors will work with students.
“It’s certainly not the fault of the students,” he said.
