Heartland Community College extends faculty contracts by 1 year

Heartland President Keith Cornille said, “given the unique situation of the COVID crisis,” the faculty did not want to be in the midst of contract talks at this time.

Board positions

Heartland board vice chair Jeff Flessner became chair Tuesday, following the death of former board chair Gregg Chadwick last week. Janet Hood was named interim vice chair.

The board met in closed session to discuss filling the vacancy left by Chadwick’s death. The board is going to reach out to people they know with previous experience on the board to gauge their interest in filling the vacancy until a new member is seated after the April election. A decision will be made at next board meeting.

There will be three seats up in the next election. Two are for full six-year terms and one will fill the two years that were remaining on Chadwick’s term. The two trustees whose terms are expiring in 2021 are Pat Hardesty and Becky Ropp.

Anyone interested in running for the board can pick up at the college’s executive office, Suite 2000 of the Community Commons Building, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.