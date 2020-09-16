Heartland Community College extends faculty contracts by one year

NORMAL — Heartland Community College has extended the contracts of its part-time and full-time faculty to avoid going through negotiations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-year contract with the Heartland Faculty Association, Local 6038 of the Illinois Federation of Teachers, which represents full-time faculty, was to expire at the end of June.
Instead, the Heartland board of trustees on Tuesday approved a one-year extension to June 30, 2022. It also voted to extend the contract with the Heartland Adjunct Faculty Association for one year, making it effective through June 30, 2023.
Part-time faculty will receive 2.5% pay increases in the extended year. Full-time faculty will receive a flat dollar amount based on an average 2.5% increase, with higher paid faculty getting a lower percentage raise and lower paid faculty receiving a higher percentage, according to Rick Pearce, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
Heartland President Keith Cornille said, “given the unique situation of the COVID crisis,” the faculty did not want to be in the midst of contract talks at this time.
Board positions
Heartland board vice chair Jeff Flessner became chair Tuesday, following the death of former board chair Gregg Chadwick last week. Janet Hood was named interim vice chair.
The board met in closed session to discuss filling the vacancy left by Chadwick’s death. The board is going to reach out to people they know with previous experience on the board to gauge their interest in filling the vacancy until a new member is seated after the April election. A decision will be made at next board meeting.
There will be three seats up in the next election. Two are for full six-year terms and one will fill the two years that were remaining on Chadwick’s term. The two trustees whose terms are expiring in 2021 are Pat Hardesty and Becky Ropp.
Anyone interested in running for the board can pick up at the college’s executive office, Suite 2000 of the Community Commons Building, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal.
Petitions also can be requested by calling 309-268-8103 or by emailing laura.mai@heartland.edu. Visitors entering campus buildings are required to wear face coverings while indoors.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen and reside within District 540 for at least one year as of the election.
Interested people can begin circulating petitions Sept. 22. The filing period is Dec. 14-21.
