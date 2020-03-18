Heartland Community College extends online classes to end of semester, campus offices to close

NORMAL — Heartland Community College has joined Illinois State University in moving all spring semester classes to an online format for the remainder of the term because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bradley University also announced Thursday that it will move all classes to an online format for the remainder of the semester. Bradley also has canceled is formal commencement program, which had been scheduled for May 16.

Also at Heartland, high school equivalency/GED and English as a Second Language programs are suspended until further notice at Heartland.

Campus offices will close by Saturday. The college is moving to remote work arrangements where possible.

Support services such as academic advising, mental health counseling and tutoring will be available via phone, email or teleconference. Call 309-268-8000 to be connected with college operations and services.

Lincoln College