Heartland Community College eyes potential $2.7 million deficit as spring enrollment lags

NORMAL — A larger than expected decline in spring enrollment has Heartland Community College staring at a potential $2.7 million hole in its budget and looking for ways to narrow the gap.
The fiscal year 2021 budget approved by the board in September called for about $14.2 million in revenue from tuition, but current projections place tuition revenue at $12.1 million.
“COVID is having a much bigger impact on our enrollment than we all expected,” President Keith Cornille told the board’s Finance Committee this week.
The decline in tuition revenue would leave Heartland with a deficit of nearly $2.7 million in its $32.8 million operating budget instead of the $543,636 deficit originally expected, if no changes were made in expenditures.
“It’s clear that we are going to have to rework the budget … over the next month or so,” Cornille said.
Among areas the college is looking at cutting are adjunct faculty salaries and travel.
“Travel is an easy one right not because no one is traveling” during the pandemic, said Letisha Trepac, vice president of finance and administration.
But travel amounts to roughly 1% of the college’s operating expenses. About 70% of the operating budget is salaries and benefits.
Therefore, the administration is taking an even closer look than usual at each vacancy to review how critical each position is.
Trepac emphasized the suggestions of where to cut “are very, very preliminary” and just a way “to give an idea of what it’s going to take to close the gap.”
She said the college has wisely built up healthy reserves.
“It’s times like this that demonstrate why you do that,” she said.
Trepac said in an interview Thursday that administration officials and deans are working to identify potential cost savings and will give a more complete report to the board at its January meeting after more is known about actual spring enrollment.
The college had expected a drop of about 9% in credit-hour enrollment.
Fall enrollment, though down, was meeting what was forecast in the budget, Trepac said. Spring has been a different story.
The number of credit hours for which students have registered for spring is down 26% at this point, Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services, said Thursday.
Cornille said the enrollment decline experienced by Heartland is similar to what’s happening in community colleges across the state.
In addition, he said, “the cyberattack didn’t help us.”
The attack on Heartland’s computer systems, discovered in October, resulted in delays getting spring registration under way. All registration-related systems were taken off-line and had to be built back with upgraded security measures.
Diel-Hunt said beyond the cyberattack, many students are focused on finishing up classes and dealing with remote learning and still plan to enroll.
“We’re preparing to have a rush (of registrations) after classes end,” she said.
Until then, they are reaching out to students individually, making sure they are aware of all options for advising and registration, including face-to-face appointments and registering by phone.
“I’m optimistic that we will get through this,” Cornille said. “I’m really optimistic about the fall when we can get back to a balanced approach as far as face-to-face (instruction).”
