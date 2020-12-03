Heartland Community College eyes potential $2.7 million deficit as spring enrollment lags

But travel amounts to roughly 1% of the college’s operating expenses. About 70% of the operating budget is salaries and benefits.

Therefore, the administration is taking an even closer look than usual at each vacancy to review how critical each position is.

Trepac emphasized the suggestions of where to cut “are very, very preliminary” and just a way “to give an idea of what it’s going to take to close the gap.”

She said the college has wisely built up healthy reserves.

“It’s times like this that demonstrate why you do that,” she said.

Trepac said in an interview Thursday that administration officials and deans are working to identify potential cost savings and will give a more complete report to the board at its January meeting after more is known about actual spring enrollment.

The college had expected a drop of about 9% in credit-hour enrollment.

Fall enrollment, though down, was meeting what was forecast in the budget, Trepac said. Spring has been a different story.