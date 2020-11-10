Heartland Community College feeds student success with drive-though food giveaway

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So the college organized “Feed Your Success.” In addition to a meal, students received information about resources available to help them as they near the end of the semester and about registration for spring semester, which started Tuesday for current students.

It was a way to “just check in with them and ask them how they are doing” and remind them that “there are a slew of staff out here to support you and who care about you.”

In addition to the food drive-through in Normal on Monday evening and Tuesday, similar events took place on Heartland’s Pontiac and Lincoln sites.

The college also hosted a “drive-in” movie recently on Normal’s Raab Road campus that received a good response.

“Students are craving just seeing people,” said Diel-Hunt. They aren’t the only ones. “It has been tough on our faculty and staff who miss seeing students as well.”

Emma Munson of Bloomington said, “It felt very welcoming to me” to see people lined up, waving signs saying, “Glad you are here virtually and in person” and “We think you’re amazing.”