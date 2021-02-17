Heartland Community College hopes federal aid will shrink $2.6 million COVID-19 'hole'

NORMAL — The net financial costs Heartland Community College has experienced from COVID-19 are estimated at more than $2.6 million after the first round of government assistance, but officials are hopeful that the most recent relief package will narrow that gap.
Heartland expects to receive $1,046,477 for student emergency relief and $3,654,735 for institutional costs from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 — officially called the CRRSA Act but often referred to as CARES Act 2.
Heartland President Keith Cornille said the act allows institutions to use the money to make up for lost revenue, but Heartland is waiting for the U.S. Department of Education to issue rules on how that will be defined.
Controller Sharon McDonald told the Heartland board on Wednesday that depending on what’s covered, Heartland “would still be in the hole, but the hole would be a lot smaller.”
McDonald said Thursday, “We are hopeful the $3.6 million will allow us to use $1.4 million for lost revenue, included in the $2.6 million deficit. This would decrease our COVID deficit to $1.2 million.”
She said, “The remainder of the $3.6 million will be used to continue to cover the additional COVID expenses the institution will have in the upcoming year.”
Those expenses for the upcoming year include an estimated $1 million for online learning equipment and software and an estimated $1 million for instructional online learning equipment.
In the initial round of assistance, Heartland received $1.04 million in institutional relief funds from the CARES Act and $13,662 from the state and federal Emergency Management Agencies for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
“One of the things they emphasized using money for was what it took to switch classes to online,” McDonald told the board.
It was 11 months ago that the Illinois Community College Board issued a memo recommending that “All non-essential work should be conducted remotely. All non-essential employees who do not have the ability to work from home should not be penalized and should continue to be paid.”
That March 17 memo “was the beginning of our COVID adventure,” said McDonald.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order shutting down non-essential businesses and operations was issued three days later.
Cornille said, “Our faculty just did an amazing job just being creative and thoughtful” in switching to online learning.
He gave as an example faculty assembling biology kits so students could do work at home that normally was done in a campus lab.
The aid packages also provided assistance to students with additional expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the CARES Act, 1,154 Heartland students received a total of $1,050,577 in emergency financial aid grants, an average of $910. Fifty-eight students received a total of $77,503 in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding, an average of $1,336.
The CARES Act 2 or CRSSA Act includes $1,046,477 for student emergency relief for Heartland students.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota