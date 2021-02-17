Heartland Community College hopes federal aid will shrink $2.6 million COVID-19 'hole'

NORMAL — The net financial costs Heartland Community College has experienced from COVID-19 are estimated at more than $2.6 million after the first round of government assistance, but officials are hopeful that the most recent relief package will narrow that gap.

Heartland expects to receive $1,046,477 for student emergency relief and $3,654,735 for institutional costs from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 — officially called the CRRSA Act but often referred to as CARES Act 2.

Heartland President Keith Cornille said the act allows institutions to use the money to make up for lost revenue, but Heartland is waiting for the U.S. Department of Education to issue rules on how that will be defined.

Controller Sharon McDonald told the Heartland board on Wednesday that depending on what’s covered, Heartland “would still be in the hole, but the hole would be a lot smaller.”