Heartland Community College hopes to start ag programs in fall 2021

Transfer students would still be served but the new offerings would also benefit students entering the job market or working on their family farms straight from college, Buss explained

The four certificates would be in agronomy, precision agriculture, agriculture business and sustainable food/urban food production.

The intent is to have students “stack” two certificates with core courses and mandatory internships or hands-on experience to earn an associate of applied science degree in agriculture.

Buss said the college will look at partnership opportunities with companies near its three campuses and with high schools, including dual-credit classes that high school students can take for college credit. Twelve of 15 high schools in Heartland’s district have ag programs.

The certificate in sustainable agriculture/urban food production would be “pretty unique to Heartland,” said Buss, and cover farm-to-table production, marketing and issues such as use of traditional and organic farming methods.