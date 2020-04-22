Heartland Community College hopes to start ag programs in fall 2021

NORMAL — Fall 2021 is Heartland Community College’s target date for launching certificate and associate of applied science in agriculture programs.
Several steps are needed before that can happen, including approval from the Illinois Community College Board. The college also must develop 20 courses and hire faculty.
The college is developing the programs based on student interest and recommendations from its industry advisory board, which includes representatives of large and small agriculture companies in McLean, Livingston and Logan counties.
President Keith Cornille called it an “exciting new program.”
Factors leading to the decision included the 3,412 farms in the three-county area, ag-related companies being among the largest employers in McLean Countym and McLean County being the top corn and soybean producer in the state, Heartland agriculture faculty member Miranda Buss told the board of trustees at its meeting Tuesday.
Heartland started its agriculture program with on-campus courses in 2015. It offers five basic courses.
“Right now our program is very transfer oriented” for students moving on to four-year programs, said Buss.
Transfer students would still be served but the new offerings would also benefit students entering the job market or working on their family farms straight from college, Buss explained
The four certificates would be in agronomy, precision agriculture, agriculture business and sustainable food/urban food production.
The intent is to have students “stack” two certificates with core courses and mandatory internships or hands-on experience to earn an associate of applied science degree in agriculture.
Buss said the college will look at partnership opportunities with companies near its three campuses and with high schools, including dual-credit classes that high school students can take for college credit. Twelve of 15 high schools in Heartland’s district have ag programs.
The certificate in sustainable agriculture/urban food production would be “pretty unique to Heartland,” said Buss, and cover farm-to-table production, marketing and issues such as use of traditional and organic farming methods.
The precision agriculture certificate would include such things as use of drones in agriculture, an increasingly common practice, said Buss.
During a discussion of a facilities master plan at the board’s March meeting, the possibility of an agriculture complex was brought up. However, Buss said a more immediate need would be a food forest and a greenhouse.
The college has already worked with partners to obtain funding for installation of a food forest and partial funding for a greenhouse, according to materials presented to the board.
Rick Pearce, vice president of academic affairs, said food forest includes edible plants that work together, such as fruit trees and berry bushes.
He described it as a “great teaching environment” that goes along with the idea of urban agriculture.
