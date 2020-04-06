Heartland Community College, Illinois Wesleyan University move all summer classes online

NORMAL — Heartland Community College and Illinois Wesleyan University summer classes will take place online only, because of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the colleges have announced.
Illinois State University has not yet announced its plans.
Heartland students who registered for in-person summer classes must re-register for the comparable class online. Classes that were already in an online format are not affected. Some lab-based classes are not able to move to an online format and will be canceled. The first summer classes start May 18.
IWU is offering six online-only classes this summer during one four-week session, June 2-26. IWU previously announced that its May term classes would be offered online only. No university housing will be available.
In addition to IWU students, high school students entering their junior or senior years and the community at large also may take the summer term classes. More information is available at https://www.iwu.edu/summer-term.
Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said, “The ISU administration has been working on plans for summer term in light of the pandemic. We expect to make an announcement in the very near future.”
Heartland is telling its students to check their IRIS accounts through my.heartland.edu to see if classes have been dropped and are no longer on their individual schedule. If their summer class was dropped, they must re-enroll in the comparable class in IRIS.
Students who have not already completed an online course awareness survey will be prompted to do so before enrolling. Rick Pearce, provost and vice president of academic affairs said, “The online awareness survey helps to make students aware of the technology and internet requirements necessary to be successful in an online course.”
Students who need enrollment assistance should email Raab.Advisors@heartland.edu or call 309-268-8027 during regular business hours to schedule a phone appointment with the advisement office.
