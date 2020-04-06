Heartland Community College, Illinois Wesleyan University move all summer classes to online

Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said, “The ISU administration has been working on plans for summer term in light of the pandemic. We expect to make an announcement in the very near future.”

Heartland is telling its students to check their IRIS accounts through my.heartland.edu to see if classes have been dropped and are no longer on their individual schedule. If their summer class was dropped, they must re-enroll in the comparable class in IRIS.

Students who have not already completed an online course awareness survey will be prompted to do so before enrolling. Rick Pearce, provost and vice president of academic affairs said, “The online awareness survey helps to make students aware of the technology and internet requirements necessary to be successful in an online course.”

Students who need enrollment assistance should email Raab.Advisors@heartland.edu or call 309-268-8027 during regular business hours to schedule a phone appointment with the advisement office.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.