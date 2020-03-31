Heartland Community College looking at agriculture complex in facilities plan, impact of COVID-19

No commencement

President Keith Cornille announced at the meeting that Heartland will not have a traditional commencement in May — a step taken by many others institutions, including Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities.

Cornille said the administration is working to develop “a virtual type ceremony … to make it as special as we possibly can for them.” Graduates also will be invited to participate in next year’s commencement, he said.

“This is a transition that none of us wanted but it is our reality today,” Cornille said after the meeting. A decision on summer classes is expected to be announced Wednesday, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also having an impact on the facilities planning process.

Cornille said the next meeting of the committee working on the master plan is scheduled for April 10 and “we’ve asked the committee to go back and see what the current situation has done that may change the plan.”