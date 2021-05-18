Heartland Community College making more investments in electric vehicle tech

NORMAL — The Heartland Community College board took several steps Tuesday on the path to becoming a leader in education and training for careers in the electric vehicle field.
The college is working closely with Rivian Automotive and is expected to serve as an employee pipeline, but the scope of the endeavor goes beyond Rivian.
Demonica Kemper Architects of Peoria was selected Tuesday to develop plans and designs to remodel existing space a build an addition to the Student Commons Building for the planned Electric Vehicle/Energy Storage Manufacturing Training Academy, which Heartland is calling EVES.
The cost will be based on a percentage of total construction costs.
Heartland was recently awarded $7.5 million by the state to create the training academy.
The planned expansion of career technical education is designed to offer new courses to meet community and workforce needs in areas such as welding, electric vehicle repair, battery technology and storage, industrial robotics, industrial/network wiring and advanced manufacturing.
Besides the addition on the north end of the Student Commons Building, the project will include remodeling about 20,000 square feet of the first and second floors of the Student Commons Building.
Even before Heartland received the manufacturing academy grant, the update of the college’s facilities master plan identified the need for more career technical education space.
In a related matter, the board approved a new program leading to an associate in applied science degree in electric vehicle technology. The program, which still needs state approval also will include certificates covering electric vehicle technology, service advising and maintenance and light repair.
The program is designed for students with prior traditional automotive and/or electric vehicle experience.
Rick Pearce, vice president of academic affairs, told the board of trustees, "Rivian has been at the table from the very beginning" in planning the training courses but "this won't be a Rivian-only training program."
In other action, the board:
• Approved awarding the LED Entrance Sign Project to Prairie Signs of Normal at an amount not to exceed $156,000, with a total project cost of $185,000. The sign will be placed at Raab Road and Millennium Boulevard and will allow messaging and advertisements.
• Recognized retiring Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, thanking him for fostering a strong partnership between Heartland and ISU, including several transfer and guaranteed admissions agreements. Dietz is retiring June 30.
PHOTOS: Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive
Rivian
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Rivian rolls out its adventure electric vehicles in Uptown Normal
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota