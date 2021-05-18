Heartland Community College making more investments in electric vehicle tech

Besides the addition on the north end of the Student Commons Building, the project will include remodeling about 20,000 square feet of the first and second floors of the Student Commons Building.

Even before Heartland received the manufacturing academy grant, the update of the college’s facilities master plan identified the need for more career technical education space.

In a related matter, the board approved a new program leading to an associate in applied science degree in electric vehicle technology. The program, which still needs state approval also will include certificates covering electric vehicle technology, service advising and maintenance and light repair.

The program is designed for students with prior traditional automotive and/or electric vehicle experience.

Rick Pearce, vice president of academic affairs, told the board of trustees, "Rivian has been at the table from the very beginning" in planning the training courses but "this won't be a Rivian-only training program."

In other action, the board: