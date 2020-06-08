×
Terrance Bond, associate dean of students at Heartland Community College, presents a diversity and inclusion task force report via Zoom teleconference at the May 19, 2020, board of trustees meeting. On Monday, he was named assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion.
Terrance Bond, assistant to the Heartland Community College president
NORMAL — Following a task force recommendation, Heartland Community College has named an associate dean to be assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion.
President Keith Cornille reassigned
Terrance Bond from his position as associate dean of students to the new position. The one-year appointment was announced Monday. Bond will attend cabinet meetings.
Creation of a leadership position to advise the president was among recommendations made by the Presidential Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, created last year by Cornille. Bond
presented the report at the May 19 meeting of the Heartland Board of Trustees.
Cornille said Bond’s first action will be development of an equity, diversity and inclusion training program that will be mandatory for all employees.
The task force included representatives from the outside community as well as the campus.
The
college had a minority student population of 30% in fiscal year 2019 but the faculty/staff is 92% white, according to the task force report. This story will be updated.
060420-blm-loc-4rally
High School and college students organized a rally that brought out 500 families and their children calling for the end of racial injustice in America as they met at the McLean County Law and Justice Center, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-1rally
About 500 young people and their supporters march Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in downtown Bloomington, calling for an end to racial injustice in America. The march was organized by Bloomington-Normal high school and college students.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-2rally
Two participants in a march in downtown Bloomington represent blacks killed wrongly as some 500 protesters observe an eight-minute-46-second silence at City of Refuge Ministries on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-3rally
Bloomington-Normal high school and college students organized and led a rally calling for an end to racial injustice in the United States. They rallied outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, and then marched around downtown.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-5rally
Some 500 protesters took a knee as they observed an eight-minute moment of silence as they prayed at City of Refuge Ministries church, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They called for the end of racial injustice in America.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-7rally
Some 500 protesters marched to the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They called for the end of racial injustice in America.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-6rally
Young people marched on the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They called for the end of racial injustice in America.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-8rally
Lily Underwood, 9, Bloomington, joined some 500 protesters who rallied at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They called for the end of racial injustice in America.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-9rally
Area high school and college students spoke to some 500 protesters who rallied at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They called for the end of racial injustice in America.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-10rally
Dion Allen of Chicago taught protesters who rallied at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington about red lining, a practice of keeping minorities from obtaining fair housing.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-11rally
Area high school and college students and their parents were among the 500 protesters who rallied at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-17rally
Some 500 protesters took a knee as they observed an eight-minute moment of silence while praying outside the City of Refuge Ministries church, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They called for the end of racial injustice in America.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-15rally
Young and old joined together to call for racial justice during a march and rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-12rally
Area high school and college students marched with 500 protesters who rallied at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-13rally
Some 500 protesters marched on the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They called for the end of racial injustice in America.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-16rally
Area high school and college student organized a rally that called for the end of racial injustice in America as 500 protesters marched to the City of Refuge Ministries church, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-19rally
A young woman carried a sign documenting all the minority lives lost to unjust police action during a march to the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER. THE PANTAGRAPH
060420-blm-loc-20rally
Dominique Stevenson talked with area high school and college students who were among 500 protesters who rallied at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They called for the end of racial injustice in America.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
