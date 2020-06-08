× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Following a task force recommendation, Heartland Community College has named an associate dean to be assistant to the president for equity, diversity and inclusion.

President Keith Cornille reassigned Terrance Bond from his position as associate dean of students to the new position. The one-year appointment was announced Monday. Bond will attend cabinet meetings.

Creation of a leadership position to advise the president was among recommendations made by the Presidential Task Force on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, created last year by Cornille. Bond presented the report at the May 19 meeting of the Heartland Board of Trustees.

Cornille said Bond’s first action will be development of an equity, diversity and inclusion training program that will be mandatory for all employees.

The task force included representatives from the outside community as well as the campus.

The college had a minority student population of 30% in fiscal year 2019 but the faculty/staff is 92% white, according to the task force report.

This story will be updated.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.