Heartland Community College OKs architectural agreement for agriculture complex

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is moving forward with planning for an agriculture complex on its main campus as it waits to see where funding will be obtained for the project, which is estimated to cost nearly $30 million.
The college’s board of trustees voted Tuesday to enter into an agreement with Legat Architects to provide architectural services for the project.
The firm will be paid an amount not to exceed 7.25% of the construction costs plus appropriate supplemental services and reimbursable expenses.
“We’d like to have the design of the project standing waiting for the day that funding for the project is received,” Jim Hubbard, executive director of facilities and public safety, told the board’s finance committee at a meeting earlier this month.
When that funding may be received and what the source will be is not known. The architectural work is expected to take about 11 months.
Approval of the architect contract is not approval of the complex project itself, President Keith Cornille noted at Tuesday's board meeting.
"It gives us a shovel-ready project when that decision is made," he said.
Michael Lundeen, a principal with Legat Architects, said costs could escalate as much as $1 million a year, so “the quicker you get going and award it,” the better costs can be curbed.
The board in August approved submitting a request to the state of Illinois for $22.4 million in funding, to be matched by $7.5 million in local funding. Cornille said funding could come from the district’s bonding authority and/or fund-raising.
Cornille emphasized that the project’s cost is not set in stone and it could be downsized to “something that we can afford.” That figure will be refined early in the design process, he told the finance committee.
The agriculture complex was among priorities identified in a recently approved update of the college’s Master Facility Plan.
Cornille said the agriculture complex project rose to the top because of the opportunity for growth in agriculture education and the lack of adequate facilities to meet the demand.
The college currently offers five basic agriculture courses tailored toward students planning to transfer to a four-year school.
Heartland is developing an associate in applied science degree in agriculture and four certificate programs. The certificates would be in agronomy, precision agriculture, agriculture business and sustainable food/urban food production.
The programs are awaiting state approval but the college hopes to launch them next fall. The college is pursuing the programs based on student interest and recommendations from an industry advisory board that includes representatives of large and small agriculture businesses in McLean, Livingston and Logan counties.
The complex would be located on the southwest part of campus with an entrance off Raab Road.
As outlined in the Master Facilities Plan, it would include classrooms and offices, a computer lab, greenhouse, precision agriculture lab, soils lab and mechanics lab.
In other business, the board approved selling $10.35 million in funding bonds which will be used to pay off taxable bonds issued earlier this year.
The multi-step process, which the college has used before, allows to used its bond and interest taxing authority to pay off the bonds.
The borrowing is structured so it does not increase the district’s tax rate, according to college officials. The district continues to have a AA+ bond rating.
The money will be used for technology, facilities and capital projects. Cornille said the capital projects are “mostly small projects and general maintenance.”
The board also approved an extended universal service access agreement with Connect Transit for $48,000 to cover Jan. 1 to June 30.
