Heartland Community College OKs architectural agreement for agriculture complex

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is moving forward with planning for an agriculture complex on its main campus as it waits to see where funding will be obtained for the project, which is estimated to cost nearly $30 million.

The college’s board of trustees voted Tuesday to enter into an agreement with Legat Architects to provide architectural services for the project.

The firm will be paid an amount not to exceed 7.25% of the construction costs plus appropriate supplemental services and reimbursable expenses.

“We’d like to have the design of the project standing waiting for the day that funding for the project is received,” Jim Hubbard, executive director of facilities and public safety, told the board’s finance committee at a meeting earlier this month.

When that funding may be received and what the source will be is not known. The architectural work is expected to take about 11 months.

Approval of the architect contract is not approval of the complex project itself, President Keith Cornille noted at Tuesday's board meeting.

"It gives us a shovel-ready project when that decision is made," he said.