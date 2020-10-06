Heartland Community College online operations shut down after cyberattack

Heartland Community College has temporarily shutdown its online operations as a result of an outside source compromising some of its systems.
LENORE SOBOTA, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
NORMAL — Heartland Community College’s
online operations, including classes, remained shut down on Tuesday morning as a safety measure after the college detected an outside source had compromised some of its systems on Monday, college officials said.
“The college is not aware of any student or personnel data compromised by this action. Even so, anyone concerned about their personal information security should deal with the matter as they deem appropriate,” Heartland said in a statement on Tuesday morning.
Spokesman Steve Fast said, “Our
instructors are going to work with students after this is resolved” to reschedule classes and assignments that couldn’t be turned in.
“We hope to get it resolved today,” said Fast, adding, “Nothing will be official back (in operation) today.”
This story will be updated.
Heartland Community College sign
Heartland Community College's main campus is at 1500 W. Raab Road in Normal.
LENORE SOBOTA, Pantagraph file photo
Doug Minter
Minter
HEARTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Heartland campus
Heartland Community College's Normal campus is seen from Birky Pond.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Officials tour Heartland
Dana King, left, associate dean of technology at Heartland Community College, describes how the school created a welding lab for training students to, from left, Marci Johnson, director of career technology education at the Illinois State Board of Education; Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education; and Heartland President Keith Cornille during a tour Feb. 14 at the Normal campus. Stump expressed interest in efforts, such as redirecting federal Perkins Grant money, to help train students for jobs where they would earn a living wage while continuing their education and seeking better opportunities.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Taking it in
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille visits the Muro exhibit Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Joe McCauley Gallery at Heartland's Instructional Commons Building on the Normal campus. The exhibit runs until March 6.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
031720-blm-loc-1virusheartland
Heartland Community College Board Chair Gregg Chadwick, far left, seated next to President Keith Cornille, listens to a report at last month's board meeting. Tuesday's board meeting has been rescheduled for March 31.
Lenore Sobota
021520-blm-loc-9heartland
Scott Stump, left, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, talked with teachers and administrators after his tour of Heartland Community College Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Stump said the Department of Education was trying to move schools to be more nimble about changing curriculum to meet the needs of employers. Faculty asked Stump to extend the use of Perkins grants to fund student tuition and training for faculty to meet the changing STEM environment. The Trump administration budget has asked congress to increase Perkins grants to Illinois from about 45 million to 70 million dollars. The request still needs to pass through Congress for approval.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-8heartland
Scott Stump, left, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, listened to Dana King, left, associate dean of technology at Heartland Community College, talk about how fast technology changes and how difficult it is to predict student needs as they tour an industrial controller lab Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The school is trying to build a curriculum that will begin to teach technicians how to build lithium batteries at the new Rivian automotive plant south of campus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
