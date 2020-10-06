 Skip to main content
Heartland Community College online operations shut down after cyberattack
breaking top story

Heartland Community College online operations shut down after cyberattack

Heartland Community College sign

Heartland Community College has temporarily shutdown its online operations as a result of an outside source compromising some of its systems.

 LENORE SOBOTA, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Heartland Community College’s online operations, including classes, remained shut down on Tuesday morning as a safety measure after the college detected an outside source had compromised some of its systems on Monday, college officials said.

“The college is not aware of any student or personnel data compromised by this action. Even so, anyone concerned about their personal information security should deal with the matter as they deem appropriate,” Heartland said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Spokesman Steve Fast said, “Our instructors are going to work with students after this is resolved” to reschedule classes and assignments that couldn’t be turned in.

“We hope to get it resolved today,” said Fast, adding, “Nothing will be official back (in operation) today.”

This story will be updated.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Tags

