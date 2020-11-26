Heartland Community College plans program to aid with addiction recovery

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is in the process of adding a program for people to become peer recovery support specialists for people recovering from addiction, substance abuse and mental health issues.
The seven-credit-hour “micro-certificate” program is designed for people to move into the workforce. The program was approved by Heartland’s board of trustees at its Nov. 17 meeting. The next step is approval from the Illinois Community College Board. The college anticipates beginning the program in fall 2021.
“They are not a sponsor, therapist or a counselor. They’re meant to be a peer and advocate,” explained Kelly Pyle, Heartland’s associate dean of health sciences. They mentor the person, help them build resilience and connect them with resources, she said.
The program is being developed in collaboration with Chestnut Health Systems.
Joan Hartman, vice president of strategy and public policy at Chestnut, said the Illinois Department of Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery has been working to move “from an acute care model to a chronic care approach.”
She said, “We know that substance use disorders are chronic illnesses and like any other chronic illness require longer term support to maintain recovery.”
Hartman said, “Their work involves helping each individual to strengthen their recovery in the four major dimensions.” Those areas are health; a stable, safe place to live; meaningful daily activities, such as a job or school; and community relationships and social networks that provide support, friendship and love.
“As an individual in recovery from a substance use disorder myself, I know that when I began my recovery 37 years ago I sure could have used a PRSS (peer recovery support specialist) by my side,” said Hartman.
Pyle said there is a lot of evidence to support that having a recovery coach reduces use of acute services, such as emergency rooms and detox centers. It reduces overall costs and the strain on health care programs, she said.
Once approved, this program will become the first of its type at an Illinois community college, said Pyle.
Rick Pearce, Heartland’s provost and vice president for academic affairs, said, “This Peer Recovery Support Specialist program of study is another example of how Heartland is looking to meet the workforce needs of our community with short-term certification programs.”
He said, “Students who earn this certification will have the skills to become a vital part of the area’s mental health support system.”
