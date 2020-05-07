× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will have its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. May 15 as originally planned — except the coronavirus pandemic and moved the “reinvented” ceremony online instead of at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Brainstorming about how to handle graduation began even before Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his executive order limiting large gatherings, said President Keith Cornille.

“The first thing that went into this is the safety of the individuals,” said Cornille.

Administrators asked students “what their concerns were and what their desires were,” he said.

Although this year’s graduates are invited to participate in next year’s ceremony, students told them they didn’t want to wait that long to celebrate their achievements, said Cornille. The college expects about 550 students to complete certificate or degrees this spring.

“We’re trying to give them the best type of experience we can give in the situation,” he said.

“Basically, we had to reinvent the ceremony,” said Heartland spokesman Steve Fast. “It will be a little bit different.”

In addition to the online ceremony, to be streamed on Heartland’s Facebook page, the college is providing each graduate with a gift box containing tassel and mortar board, a letter from the president and other “goodies.”

There is also a program that students can download and print and the marketing department created “badges” that graduates can use on Facebook, Instagram and other social media, he said.

“We’ve had some people with great technical skills step up,” said Fast.

There will be speakers and recognition for award recipients but “we’re keeping it short and tight,” said Cornille.

“We limited the remarks that we’re saying,” Cornille said in reference to himself and board vice chair Jeff Flessner. “All of the focus is to be on the student speaker,” Nicci Van Dyke.

A 2018 graduate of Olympia High School, Van Dyke was selected as student speaker from a group of nominees. She recently completed a term as student trustee and played softball at Heartland. Van Dyke plans to transfer to the University of North Georgia with the goal of becoming an elementary special education teacher.

Cornille, Flessner and Van Dyke recently recorded their remarks in a nearly empty auditorium on campus at the Astroth Community Education Center.

Also to be recognized during the ceremony are this year’s recipients of the distinguished alumni award, Dr. Seshanand Rao and Richard Casper, and outstanding faculty award recipients Wayne Bass and Janet Titus.

Rao is a physician and chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva. He attended Heartland after immigrating from India and received a Certified Nurse Assistant certificate in 2004. He went on to get degrees from Illinois State University and Rush University Medical College.

Casper is a songwriter and founder/executive director of CreatiVets, a non-profit that provides art, music, and writing programs for combat veterans with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injuries. A Marine Corps veteran, Casper attended Heartland from 2008 to 2011 and graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Bass, who teaches humanities and religious studies, received the Outstanding Full-Time Faculty Award, and Titus, who teaches psychology, received the Outstanding Part-Time Faculty Award.

