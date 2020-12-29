Heartland Community College robotics program starts in January

NORMAL — A robotics operator microcertficate, to be offered in January, is the latest work ready program added by Heartland Community College.
The program is designed to teach students how to install advanced automated equipment, including robotics. To obtain the microcertificate, students must complete a three-credit-hour class on robotic systems and a one-credit-hour class on OSHA construction safety or OSHA general industry safety
It is intended for people who want to enter the manufacturing field or dive deeper into it. The college said this could include current workers with one to three years of experience, new students with developing interest and possible prior experience, current students in industrial technology and displaced workers.
Two other programs aimed at modern vocational training were launched this fall: an automation technology skills certificate with 21 credit hours of classes and a high voltage battery technology microcertificate with four credit hours of classes.
The programs are a product of the college’s new office of Pathways and Work Ready Program Development. Its mission is to develop programs that students can complete in a year or less, allowing individuals to receive career and vocational training that can lead to employment in a relatively short time.
“We’re excited to work hand-in-hand with local industry to identify how our programs should change and evolve and what industry trends are coming down the line,” said Curt Rendall, Heartland’s executive director of work ready program development and innovation.
“Some students might move directly into the workforce with these certifications, but the credits are designed to be ‘stackable,’ meaning they can count toward future coursework for students seeking a degree,” said Rendall.
The college has been working to move some previously non-credit programs to programs in which students earn academic credit, thereby serving as stepping stones to advancement.
Forty-two work ready career and technical stackable certificate are offered at Heartland. Scholarships are available. For more information, go to heartland.edu/work/.
Lenore Sobota's most memorable stories of 2020
Pantagraph reporter Lenore Sobota’s primary beat is higher education, but she covers a variety of areas. Here are five of her favorite stories from this year.
A team of reporters, editors and photographers worked together to provide an in-depth look at the pandemic’s impact on the Midwest.
My favorite story of higher education adapting to COVID-19 showcased the creativity of professors teaching courses like stage combat.
This march, organized by a diverse group of young adults, included dialogue and prayer as well as words of encouragement from some homes they passed.
I’ve enjoyed introducing readers to outdoor areas in our region, such as Humiston Woods, through “Explore with Lenore.”
Working on Thanksgiving helped me appreciate what I have and also our generous community, with people volunteering to help others.
