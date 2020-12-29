Heartland Community College robotics program starts in January

NORMAL — A robotics operator microcertficate, to be offered in January, is the latest work ready program added by Heartland Community College.

The program is designed to teach students how to install advanced automated equipment, including robotics. To obtain the microcertificate, students must complete a three-credit-hour class on robotic systems and a one-credit-hour class on OSHA construction safety or OSHA general industry safety

It is intended for people who want to enter the manufacturing field or dive deeper into it. The college said this could include current workers with one to three years of experience, new students with developing interest and possible prior experience, current students in industrial technology and displaced workers.

Two other programs aimed at modern vocational training were launched this fall: an automation technology skills certificate with 21 credit hours of classes and a high voltage battery technology microcertificate with four credit hours of classes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}