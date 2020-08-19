Heartland Community College seeks $22.4 million in state money for new agriculture complex

NORMAL — Heartland Community College leaders are seeking $22.4 million in state funds to help pay for an agriculture complex, part of an updated facilities master plan aimed at accommodating future growth.
The college board on Tuesday authorized pursuing the state funding, which would be matched by about $7.5 million in local funding, according to the proposal.
Heartland President Keith Cornille said there is no guarantee the college will receive the state money, but the the board's action will get the request “in the pipeline.”
Heartland, which already has an agriculture program geared toward students transferring to four-year institutions, intends to launch an associate in applied science agriculture degree program and four agriculture-related certificate programs in fall 2021.
The proposed agriculture complex is one of the anchors in a 20-year facilities master plan, which is undergoing an update required by the state.
Trustees spent about 90 minutes listening to a presentation by Legat Architects and discussing various options. A draft will be presented at the September meeting and will be voted on in October. The update process began nearly a year ago.
In addition to the agriculture complex, the master plan includes a proposed career technical education building, a health sciences building, upgraded science labs and consolidating enrollment, student services, student life and food services by remodeling the Workforce Development Center.
“The master plan is just that — a plan” and it does not necessarily mean any or all of it will be done, emphasized Michael Lundeen a principal with Legat Architects who is overseeing the update process. However, he said it provides direction for where to place programs or build facilities if future growth demonstrates the need and money is available.
Cornille said any of the plans would require the college to undertake fundraising and issuing bonds. “Our priorities clearly are aligned with where there is growth and need in our community,” he said.
The board agreed on a tentative plan at a special meeting in June. Discussion at Tuesday’s meeting focused on two options for the plan. One focused on new construction and the other involved mostly renovation, remodeling and additions to existing buildings.
The board favored pursuing the option that involved mostly new construction. Among the challenges with renovating would be how to continue to hold classes while the renovation is going on.
Estimates for a new building for career technical education ranged from $39.2 million to $52.3 million, including roads, parking lots and equipment. Estimates for renovation ranted from $25.8 million to $36.3 million.
“On the high end (of renovation), it’s beginning to approach the cost of a new building,” said Lundeen.
Board member Tom Whitt said renovating spaces involves compromises “while spending a little extra” gets what you want and need.
“We’re not committing ourselves to spending $100 million tonight,” said Whitt.
Even if the items included in the master plan are pursued, it would be done in phases and parts of some buildings could be left as a shell to be completed later, board members were told.
College officials said new buildings would allow for new programs that are in demand.
Rick Pearce, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said when the college looks at new or expanded programs, “invariably we don’t have the space.”
