Heartland Community College seeks $22.4 million in state money for new agriculture complex

In addition to the agriculture complex, the master plan includes a proposed career technical education building, a health sciences building, upgraded science labs and consolidating enrollment, student services, student life and food services by remodeling the Workforce Development Center.

“The master plan is just that — a plan” and it does not necessarily mean any or all of it will be done, emphasized Michael Lundeen a principal with Legat Architects who is overseeing the update process. However, he said it provides direction for where to place programs or build facilities if future growth demonstrates the need and money is available.

Cornille said any of the plans would require the college to undertake fundraising and issuing bonds. “Our priorities clearly are aligned with where there is growth and need in our community,” he said.

The board agreed on a tentative plan at a special meeting in June. Discussion at Tuesday’s meeting focused on two options for the plan. One focused on new construction and the other involved mostly renovation, remodeling and additions to existing buildings.