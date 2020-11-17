The Heartland Community College board approved a nearly $16.7 million tax levy Tuesday night.
NORMAL — Taxpayers will get a slightly lower property tax bill from the Heartland Community College district next year under the levy approved by the board Tuesday night.
Assuming the assessed value of their property did not change, the owner of a house with an assessed value of $165,000 would pay
about $953 next year, a decrease of about $4.29 from this year’s bill, according to Heartland officials.
The board approved a tax levy of just under $16.7 million Tuesday. The total tax rate is estimated to be nearly 58 cent per $100 assessed valuation, a decrease of less than a half cent from the 2019 rate. The exact rate will be known after property assessments are completed next year. The estimated rate is based on the assumption that the district’s equalized assessed valuation or EAV will increase about 2.5%.
also approved its updated Facilities Master Plan. The Illinois Community College Board requires institutions to update their master plans every five years.
Jim Hubbard, director of facilities and public safety, called the plan “a roadmap for our future development.”
Inclusion in the master plan does not mean a particular building will be built or remodeled. All the larger projects would individually come back to the board for approval.
priorities listed in the plan are: agriculture complex, career technical education, health sciences, science labs and a combination of enrollment, student services and student life.
till recovering from the cyberattack that hit the college over a month ago. Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services, said spring enrollment started 15 days later than usual because of the impact of the cyberattack.
“We are playing catch-up,” she said.
