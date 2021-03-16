Heartland Community College to have Shield Illinois COVID-19 testing

The president said the plan is based on current data, including declining cases and increasing vaccinations.

“We will adjust our plan as needed and warranted,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The college’s summer program for children, Kids at Heartland, also plans to return to face-to-face programming.

Kelli Tillery Hill, vice president of external relations, said there will be 108 face-to-face classes. That’s down from a pre-COVID level of about 140, she said. There will also be a small number of online Zoom classes.

Class sizes will be limited to address room capacity restrictions. Instead of an enrollment of 1,300 in the summer programs before COVID, Hill said she expects to have an enrollment of closer to 900.

“Some of our revenue will be impacted,” she said.