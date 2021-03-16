Heartland Community College to have Shield Illinois COVID-19 testing

NORMAL — Heartland Community College plans to have Shield Illinois COVID-19 testing for faculty, staff, students and visitors starting in April and substantially increase in-person instruction this fall.
The college will be calling all employees back to campus “in a staggered fashion in the coming months,” Heartland President Keith Cornille told the board of trustees at its meeting Tuesday night. Most have been working remotely during the pandemic.
“For more than 365 days we’ve all become accustomed to adapting to the unexpected,” said Cornille. “We look forward to our future return to campus.”
Currently, nearly all classes at Heartland are being taught remotely. But the schedule for this fall has about 60% of classes with a fully in-person or hybrid format. Registration for fall classes starts March 28 for returning students.
Citing studies showing feelings of isolation and a negative impact on the mental health of students learning remotely, Cornille said, “For those reasons, we must bring students back to face-to-face instruction” and on-campus engagement activities.”
The president said the plan is based on current data, including declining cases and increasing vaccinations.
“We will adjust our plan as needed and warranted,” he said.
The college’s summer program for children, Kids at Heartland, also plans to return to face-to-face programming.
Kelli Tillery Hill, vice president of external relations, said there will be 108 face-to-face classes. That’s down from a pre-COVID level of about 140, she said. There will also be a small number of online Zoom classes.
Class sizes will be limited to address room capacity restrictions. Instead of an enrollment of 1,300 in the summer programs before COVID, Hill said she expects to have an enrollment of closer to 900.
“Some of our revenue will be impacted,” she said.
Although the fall class schedule is taking a step toward normalcy, graduation ceremonies this May once again will be virtual, said Cornille. The virtual ceremony will be May 14 but the college is planning a series of activities to honor the graduates, he said.
