Heartland Community College's main campus is at 1500 W. Raab Road in Normal.
LENORE SOBOTA, Pantagraph file photo
NORMAL — A high school competition that attracts more than 500 participants and spectators is coming to Heartland Community College for at least the next three years.
Starting in March,
the Illinois High School Association’s annual Scholastic Bowl State Finals will take place at Heartland.
Heartland Community College will be the hosting site for statewide high school academic bowl finals beginning next spring. The event had taken place in Peoria since 1997. Multiple rooms in the Astroth Community Education Center are expected to be used.
In addition to the economic benefits of having more than 500 students, coaches and parents come to the community for the daylong event, there are other positives as well, Heartland officials said. They see it as an opportunity to
showcase the Heartland campus and its facilities.
“We are thrilled to be chosen as the host site for the IHSA Scholastic Bowl Finals beginning in 2021,” said
Kelli Tillery Hill, Heartland’s vice president of external relations.
“The IHSA staff have been wonderful to work with in the past, and we are excited to share our great facilities with students who have a strong focus on learning. The economic benefit that visitors from across the state bring to our community is an added bonus,” she said.
Heartland has hosted other IHSA events. The IHSA Journalist State Finals Competition will be at Heartland again next spring.
IHSA Assistant Executive Director Kraig Garber said, “The Peoria Civic Center and community did an outstanding job during their 23 years of hosting this event, and I am certain that Heartland will host this event with as much eagerness and pride as our friends in Peoria.”
PHOTOS: Heartland Community College
030120-blm-lif-1febbestpics
Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, looks at classroom aids in a phlebotomy training lab Feb. 14. Heartland's 13-week certificate program in phlebotomy is an example of the Trump administration's priority for technical education in which students can earn living wages while learning, he said.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
State, U.S. education officials tour Heartland
Dana King, left, associate dean of technology at Heartland Community College, describes how the school created a welding lab for training students to, from left, Marci Johnson, director of career technology education at the Illinois State Board of Education, Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, and Heartland President Keith Cornille during a tour Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the Normal campus. Stump expressed interest in efforts, such as redirecting federal Perkins Grant money, to help train students for jobs where they would earn a living wage while continuing their education and seeking better opportunities.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-3heartland
Scott Stump, right, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, talked with Kelly Pyle, center, Heartland associate dean of Health Sciences and Jennifer O'Connor, dean of Health Sciences, in the school's lab used to train physical therapy assistants during a tour Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-4heartland
A friendly skeleton overlooked a tour that included Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, as he talked to Heartland Community College students, teachers and administrators, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-5heartland
Jennifer O'Connor, dean of Health Science at Heartland Community College, gave Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, a tour of the school's nursing lab, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Stump was impressed with the school's accomplishments in turning out trained nurses for the community.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-6heartland
Rick Pearce, Heartland Community College vice president and provost, and Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, walk toward the school's Child Development Lab during a tour of the campus, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-7heartland
Megan Ortiz, interim director of Heartland Community College's Child Development Lab, center, tells Scott Stump, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, about some of the building code requirements the staff learned about as they set up childcare spaces in the lab during a tour Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-8heartland
Scott Stump, left, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, listened to Dana King, left, associate dean of technology at Heartland Community College, talk about how fast technology changes and how difficult it is to predict student needs as they tour an industrial controller lab Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The school is trying to build a curriculum that will begin to teach technicians how to build lithium batteries at the new Rivian automotive plant south of campus.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
021520-blm-loc-9heartland
Scott Stump, left, assistant secretary for career, technical, and adult education at the U.S. Department of Education, talked with teachers and administrators after his tour of Heartland Community College Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Stump said the Department of Education was trying to move schools to be more nimble about changing curriculum to meet the needs of employers. Faculty asked Stump to extend the use of Perkins grants to fund student tuition and training for faculty to meet the changing STEM environment. The Trump administration budget has asked congress to increase Perkins grants to Illinois from about 45 million to 70 million dollars. The request still needs to pass through Congress for approval.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
