× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A high school competition that attracts more than 500 participants and spectators is coming to Heartland Community College for at least the next three years.

Starting in March, the Illinois High School Association’s annual Scholastic Bowl State Finals will take place at Heartland.

Heartland Community College will be the hosting site for statewide high school academic bowl finals beginning next spring. The event had taken place in Peoria since 1997. Multiple rooms in the Astroth Community Education Center are expected to be used.

In addition to the economic benefits of having more than 500 students, coaches and parents come to the community for the daylong event, there are other positives as well, Heartland officials said. They see it as an opportunity to showcase the Heartland campus and its facilities.

“We are thrilled to be chosen as the host site for the IHSA Scholastic Bowl Finals beginning in 2021,” said Kelli Tillery Hill, Heartland’s vice president of external relations.

“The IHSA staff have been wonderful to work with in the past, and we are excited to share our great facilities with students who have a strong focus on learning. The economic benefit that visitors from across the state bring to our community is an added bonus,” she said.

Heartland has hosted other IHSA events. The IHSA Journalist State Finals Competition will be at Heartland again next spring.

IHSA Assistant Executive Director Kraig Garber said, “The Peoria Civic Center and community did an outstanding job during their 23 years of hosting this event, and I am certain that Heartland will host this event with as much eagerness and pride as our friends in Peoria.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.