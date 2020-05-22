NORMAL — Heartland Community College will have in-person lab/clinical classes this fall, with limited class sizes, but other courses will be taught online or in a hybrid format because of continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes are being made to "safeguard the well-being of you and our staff," according to an email sent to students Friday by President Keith Cornille.
“These decisions were not made easily, but by making these changes we strive to provide you with certainty about your fall classes, keep you and our staff safe, while also continuing to provide you with the quality of education, individualized attention, and personalized support Heartland is known for,” the email said.
The lab classes will include health sciences and industrial technology courses, such as welding, that require hands-on instruction, said Heartland spokesman Steve Fast. They will be limited to 10 people per meeting.
Classes that don’t require a hands-on component will either be fully online or in a hybrid Zoom format with occasional in-person meetings, said Fast.
“The fall 2020 schedule is under construction. Students are still able to register for the courses that are posted. Courses will continue to be added until finalized by June 1,” said Fast. “Enrollment Services staff is communicating with students enrolled about changes that might be in place as those courses are finalized.”
Cornille said in the email that the college is continuing to work through details on when employees will return to campus.
He said at Tuesday’s board meeting that the two key factors in planning fall semester are providing for the safety of students and employees and ensuring high quality instruction.
