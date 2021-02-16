Heartland Community College tuition, fees to go up 3.68% in 2021-22 academic year

NORMAL — Tuition and fees are going up a combined $6 per credit hour for the 2021-22 academic year at Heartland Community College.
The increase will bring the total cost per credit hour to $169 compared to the current rate of $163, an increase of 3.68%. For a student taking 15 credit hours a semester, the total cost per semester will be $2,535, an increase of $90 per semester.
The college's board had increased tuition and fees by a total of $5 per credit hour each of the past three years.
The increase approved by the board Tuesday breaks down as follows: tuition will go from $155 to $158; the Student Life Fee will increase from $7 to $9 and the Program Development and Facilities Enhancement Fee will double from $1 to $2.
Heartland’s tuition ranked 10th out of 39 college districts for the 2020-21 academic year. College officials do not expect that ranking to change substantially.
The tuition and fee increase is the first step as Heartland looks for ways to narrow a projected deficit in 2021-22, but officials said there is more work to do, including cutting expenses.
Before presenting its recommendation to the board, the administration discussed two options with student government representatives — an $8 increase and a $6.
Student trustee Katie Boland said students recognized the need for financial stability. She told the board she supported the increase “because it will ensure financial safety to a degree for the college.” But she told the board the student government vice president was concerned that “students who are recovering financially due to the pandemic might not want to come back to school if the college has raised the cost to do so.”
Letisha Trepac, vice president of finance and administration, said after the meeting, the administration decided to go with the $6 recommendation after considering the feedback from the students.
In other business, the board heard a report on its College Now Dual Credit program which provides high school students in the district an opportunity to earn college credit tuition free while attending high school.
The program has grown from 11 partner schools with 423 participating students in the 2013-14 academic year to 19 partner schools and 1,484 students in the 2019-20 academic year.
The classes are taught by teachers in their high schools who have the required credentials to teach college courses.
