Heartland Community College tuition, fees to go up 3.68% in 2021-22 academic year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before presenting its recommendation to the board, the administration discussed two options with student government representatives — an $8 increase and a $6.

Student trustee Katie Boland said students recognized the need for financial stability. She told the board she supported the increase “because it will ensure financial safety to a degree for the college.” But she told the board the student government vice president was concerned that “students who are recovering financially due to the pandemic might not want to come back to school if the college has raised the cost to do so.”

Letisha Trepac, vice president of finance and administration, said after the meeting, the administration decided to go with the $6 recommendation after considering the feedback from the students.

In other business, the board heard a report on its College Now Dual Credit program which provides high school students in the district an opportunity to earn college credit tuition free while attending high school.