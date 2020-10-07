Heartland Community College working with consultants on cybersecurity breach

Asked whether Heartland’s situation involved a ransomware attack, Fast said, “I couldn’t speak to that right now.”

Heartland first reported a problem via Twitter late Monday morning, posting: “We’re experiencing technical issues with the heartland.edu website this morning. If you need to reach the college call our helpline at 309-268-8000. We’re standing by to help.”

The college later tweeted that its online systems would be down for the remainder of the day “as we work to resolve tech issues.” That shutdown continued into Tuesday.

“College IT staff and outside consultants are conducting a thorough investigation of the nature and extent of the breach," Heartland said in its statement Tuesday. "We will be taking all necessary steps to minimize any risk and prevent any future disruptions to our service.”

Heartland said it would provide updated information when it is available and “normal online operations will resume as quickly as possible.”

PHOTOS: Heartland Community College

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.