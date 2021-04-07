Incumbent, former student trustee lead Heartland Community College race

NORMAL — Unofficial results showed incumbent Rebecca Ropp and former student trustee Joshua Crockett outdistancing the rest of the field in the race for two seats with six-year terms on the Heartland Community College board.
The race for one seat with a two-year term was close, but Cecelia Long's strong showing in McLean County gave her a nearly 400-vote victory over incumbent Jim Drew, who led in the remaining counties. The unofficial returns showed Long with 9,710 to 9,324 for Drew.
Unofficial totals showed Ropp with 12,075; Crockett, 8,250; Catrina Parker, 5,707; Cynthia Pulley, 4,724; and Jodie Slothower, 4,193.
Heartland Community College District 540 includes parts of McLean, Logan, Livingston DeWitt and Tazewell counties.
Crockett, of Bloomington, is a Heartland graduate and former student trustee who is a senior at Illinois State University.
Ropp, of Normal, was appointed to the board in February 2014 and elected to a six-year term in 2015. She has worked for Growmark for 26 years.
Parker, of Bloomington, is a Heartland graduate and works as an underwriting service assistant at State Farm Insurance.
Slothower, of Normal, is a former member of the Heartland faculty. She is a writer and owner of a digital marketing company, The Tech Kitchen.
Pulley, of Downs, is a former Heartland faculty member who is on the mathematics faculty at Illinois State University.
Long, of Bloomington, formerly worked as a success coach and on special projects at Heartland. She has worked in social services and is currently a field and volunteer manager for the One People’s Campaign.
Drew, of Lincoln, was appointed to the board in October. He served an elected term from 2011-17 and a five-month appointment in 2018-19 to complete the term of a board member who resigned. He has worked for the Logan County Farm Bureau for 43 years.
The college recently updated its Master Facilities Plan and has made expansion of its agriculture program a priority. An architect has been hired to develop plans for an agriculture complex but construction will depend on the availability of funding.
The college also offers college transfer programs and recently signed a transfer agreement with Illinois Wesleyan University.
