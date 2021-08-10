Heartland offers textbook incentive get students vaccinated

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is offering an extra incentive to encourage students to get vaccinated with a chance to win free textbooks.

Heartland is hosting vaccination clinics during the Fall Festival on Aug. 24 and 25, offering the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the main campus in Normal. The clinics are open to students, staff and the public.

Enrolled students who are vaccinated at one of these clinics or who can show a vaccine card can be entered into a drawing, and 10 random students will be awarded $250 in bookstore credit by the Heartland Foundation.

The school launched its “This is Our Shot” campaign Monday to encourage all members of the community to get vaccinated, said Jennifer O’Connor, dean of health sciences at Heartland.

“The vaccines that are currently available throughout HCC District 540 have proven to be very effective in protecting against serious illness and hospitalization caused by the virus and emerging strains,” she said. “CDC data is showing that the Delta variant of COVID is spreading rapidly in areas where a large number of the population is unvaccinated. To keep our campus community healthy, and prevent other mitigation measures from being reinstated, everyone should get vaccinated if they are eligible.”

In addition to the clinics, free Shield testing for COVID-19 is available on campus at 1500 W. Raab Road.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

