Heartland student entrepreneurs participate in competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

NORMAL — Four Heartland Community College students will showcase their business skills with an opportunity to kick-start their own businesses this week at Elevating Entrepreneurs, a "Shark Tank"-like competition.

The student finalists are Daniel Gibson, Camron Hinman, Harlan Kupferschmid and Kaitlyn Scott. They each submitted a business plan, feasibility study, financial plan, and video elevator pitch to a panel of judges.

The next step is to make their pitch Friday to the panel of local business owners in a virtual presentation.

The panel includes Tim Rixstine of Molly Maid, Justin Bellas of Bellas Landscaping and Lil Beaver Brewery, Melissa Larson of Mad Strategy, and Donny Bounds of Donny B’s Gourmet Popcorn, joined by banker and tax strategist Gary Bressner. All of them are Heartland alumni.

Heartland accounting instructor Paul Kelson said the event was created to showcase students in Heartland’s small business management certificate program and to promote entrepreneurs on campus.

All full-time and part-time HCC students are eligible to participate. The first- and second-place winners receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

The virtual event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and is open to public viewing at www.heartland.edu/elevating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0