 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heartland to require masks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will require masks on campus.

The college on Thursday announced that it will "require all individuals to wear face coverings while indoors at college facilities." The policy starts Monday.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

Illinois seeks Ben & Jerry's divestment over Israel stance

It also was announced Thursday that masks will be required at city of Bloomington and state facilities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News