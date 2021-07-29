Heartland to require masks

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will require masks on campus.

The college on Thursday announced that it will "require all individuals to wear face coverings while indoors at college facilities." The policy starts Monday.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling surges in new cases.

It also was announced Thursday that masks will be required at city of Bloomington and state facilities.

