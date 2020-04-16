Heartland vice president takes job at Waubonsee college

NORMAL — The man who oversees finances and general business operations for Heartland Community College has accepted another job.
Doug Minter, Heartland's vice president of business services and institutional effectiveness, has been named vice president of finance and administration at Waubonsee Community College, Sugar Grove. He starts in May.
At Heartland, Minter also is in charge of human resources, campus facilities, technology and strategic planning.
“Doug has been a cornerstone at Heartland since the college opened and his loss will be significant,” said Heartland President Keith Cornille. “We will be conducting a national search to fill the vacancy of vice president of business services and institutional effectiveness. I say ‘fill the vacancy’ as we all know that we can never replace Doug and all that he has meant to the Heartland.”
Minter started at Heartland as an adjunct faculty member in 1991. He was the college’s chief information officer from 1994 to 2014.
He is a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal community advisory council and a founding director of the Central Illinois Regional Broadband Network (CIRBN) board.
In 2019, he was named by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association as winner of the Gary W. Davis Ethical Leadership Award.
“It is with deep sadness intermingled with genuine excitement for a whole new challenge that I will be bidding a fond farewell to Heartland,” said Minter. “I couldn’t be more thankful for such a rewarding career working in an organization with amazing, talented, and caring professionals.”
