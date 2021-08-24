Heartland's new dean excited to return to academia

NORMAL — When Lynda Sinkiewich joins Heartland Community College as the new dean of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences in September, her first step will be to listen.

“I don’t believe in making changes without listening first,” she said.

The faculty members have a solid understanding of what they are doing now and what will best serve students, Sinkiewich said. She had seen enough new administrators come into schools to know that it does not work to make solid plans for changes before coming in and hearing from people.

Sinkiewich spent 19 years at Southern Vermont College until it closed in May 2019 due to financial problems. She found a staff job at the Community College of Vermont but wanted to find something in academics. She stayed until her son graduated high school and then started to look for new opportunities.

“I could go anywhere so I started applying everywhere,” she said.

She was drawn to Heartland by its people, she said. The faculty and staff at the college shared her vision for what education can be.

“(They hold) the idea of it being transformative and changing people’s lives and communities,” she said.

The liberal arts and social sciences are really a place that can happen, Sinkiewich believes. Far from being a past time of the privileged, liberal arts and social sciences teach students essential skills for life and the workforce.

“All the things that are going to make you successful in the world come out of liberal arts and social sciences,” she said.

Sinkiewich is expected to start Sept. 6, according to a press release from the college. She has worked at Southern Vermont College, the Community College of Vermont, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Westfield State College, also in Massachusetts. She holds her PhD in Interdisciplinary Studies from Union Institute and University.

The Board of Trustees gave the official stamp for her hire at its monthly meeting on Aug. 17. As dean she will be reporting to Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Rick Pearce, said college spokesman Steve Fast.

For Sinkiewich, initiatives toward equity, diversity and inclusion are multi-faceted problems hinging around racism, sexism and classism. Classism, she said, can often be forgotten compared to the other two challenges but is intimately tied to them. She is a first-generation college graduate and did her doctorate thesis on issues of class.

“I understand the struggles of the working class because I am working class,” she said.

