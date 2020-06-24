Related to this story

No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd day
COVID-19's grip on McLean County continued to loosen on Wednesday as the county health department announced no new cases for the second day in a row. But LaSalle County announced its 17th COVID fatality and five new cases and Livingston County confirmed two new cases.

