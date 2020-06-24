× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — School district leaders are moving forward with plans for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic this fall, taking into account guidance issued this week by the Illinois State Board of Education.

For some, preparations include deciding whether to have all in-person classes or some hybrid classes that include learning at home. For others, it involves changes in bus schedules and surveys of parents.

For all, it means finding ways to ensure students follow mask wearing and social distancing requirements.

“I don’t think everyone is going to love the requirements,” Clinton Unit 15 Superintendent Curt Nettles said, adding, “Is it something we can work with? Yes.”

The state board issued guidance Tuesday for all 852 Illinois districts to follow but said each would be responsible for developing its own specific plan. The rules include a requirement that all staff and students wear masks or face coverings, which the state will make available. Social distancing is required whenever possible, and gatherings of more than 50 people in one place are banned.

Bloomington District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly expressed gratitude for the flexibility provided to districts by the state board.

The district is still working on its reopening plan, but he is hopeful pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students will be back to a normal in-person schedule — with some modifications — when classes resume Aug. 20.

Adjustments are likely to include changes in how the cafeteria operates and having teachers move from classroom to classroom for subjects such as art, rather than having students change classrooms.

“High school is possibly looking at a hybrid approach,” doing some remote learning at home, Reilly said.

“What we’re trying to do to the greatest extent possible is get in-person instruction. We want kids back,” he said. “Kids really need to be around teachers and really need to be around other kids.”

An advisory committee at McLean County Unit 5 began the work towards a back-to-school plan before the state guidance was released, but the staff members, parents, administrators and union leaders that comprise the committee had to wait for input from the state board before they could start making decisions, said Michelle Lamboley, executive director of special services for the Normal-based district.

Surveys for families and staff will be the first step for Unit 5 and Tri-Valley schools.

The Unit 5 surveys likely will ask parents and staff members to rank various options for heading back to school in the fall. ISBE included several options to consider in the recommendations, including in-person learning, shorter hours, remote learning and a hybrid plan of some remote and some in-person learning or alternating days.

Given the length of the document and weight of the decisions, Tri-Valley Superintendent David Mouser said the administration is “in the process of digesting the information we just received while continuing to formulate options for the fall.”

Masks

Tri-Valley parents “overwhelmingly support” returning to in-person instruction, but many have concerns about the ISBE and Illinois Department of Public Health requirement for all students to wear a face covering.

Laura O’Donnell, who will become Olympia's superintendent July 1, said, “We were hopeful for a little more leniency over where students had to wear masks,” such as only in hallways and common areas, but not in classrooms where they could be spaced apart.

Getting students, “especially the little ones,” to keep face coverings on is one of the biggest concerns in the Clinton community, said Nettles.

“We’re just going to have to do the very best we can given the parameters they’ve given us,” he said.

Lamboley said many Unit 5 parents also expressed concerns about masks at school, which will be addressed in the survey and taken into the district’s final decision.

Reilly said he knows some parents have strong feelings about masks, but “we need to move past that. That’s the fact that we have to deal with."

O’Donnell said some children are already used to wearing masks in public but others are not. Families will be encouraged to build their children’s stamina with wearing masks for extended periods.

Transportation and remote learning

Transportation will be an issue for Olympia, whose 377 square mile district covers parts of five counties.

“We’re going to have to stagger our buses” so they don’t exceed the limit of 50 people gathered together, said O’Donnell.

Start times will be adjusted and the district is looking at a shorter, 5½ hour day, with all learning done in-person, she said.

“With our class sizes and facilities, we can spread them out in a safe manner,” said O’Donnell.

Nettles said the Clinton district is still working on its plan and is hopeful that “science will allow us to loosen up as we go.”

But if some remote learning has to take place, Nettles said, “We’ve done remote learning. We know how to do it and we think we know how to make it better.”

For some families whose children or someone else in the household may have health conditions that could make them susceptible to COVID-19 and its complications, remote learning could be desired.

Reilly said District 87 parents will soon be surveyed about whether they plan to send their children to school or to prefer a remote experience.

“We may offer that as an option,” said Reilly. “That’s important to know. We may have to do a separate registration.”

Both Reilly and Lamboley said they will be surveying teachers as well.

“I think it’s really important for staff, too, because obviously we’re going to need our teachers to be comfortable,” Lamboley said.

Despite all the challenges ahead, "I have no doubt we will make it work," Mouser said.

