Here's what you need to know about Bloomington District 87's school return plans

To promote health and safety, classroom seating will be modified to allow for extra spacing and signs will be posted to promote one-way traffic in hallways and stairways. All schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected every night.

Parents or students will have to self-certify that they have completed a screening for COVID-19 symptoms each day. Details will come later.

“We still have a month to go. Much can change between now and then,” Reilly said.

Among factors the district said parents should consider in deciding which option to choose are:

Although students will have some teacher-directed instruction, guidance and support from guardians also will be needed.

Not all District 87 courses will be available through remote learning.

Families will be expected to provide a learning space with reliable internet, school supplies and headphones.

Students can participate in sports whether they are learning remotely or attending in person. However, transportation to and from practices or extra-curricular activities will not be provided to those learning remotely.