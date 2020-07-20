Here's what you need to know about Bloomington District 87's school return plans

BLOOMINGTON — Parents and guardians in District 87 will have until Aug. 4 to decide whether their children will attend school in person or remotely for the fall semester, the district announced Monday.
The decision will be binding for the full semester, which will end Dec. 18.
In its plan for providing education safely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the district also outlined requirements for wearing face masks and logistics for meals.
“Our concentration is on gearing up for a return amid a great deal of anxiety for parents and some students and some staff,” said Superintendent Barry Reilly.
District 87 is setting up a Remote Learning School which will have a principal and teachers who are dedicated to remote teaching only. The teachers will be from District 87 but not necessarily from a student’s home school.
Attendance will be taken at 9 a.m. each day. Students who do not check in will be marked absent.
Face masks will be required inside schools and on buses. In a statement, the district said it “views masks no differently than other health-related mandates like shoes, shirts or pants.”
“We need all hands on deck to make this go well,” Reilly said, urging parents to set a good example for their children.
“Masks are required — no ifs, ands or buts about it,” he said. “I will not spend time debating the merits of it.”
Students are being asked to bring their own masks to school, but the district will have extras available.
The masks can be removed when eating, playing instruments, outside while maintaining a 6-food distance and during designated breaks.
“Alternatives to traditional masks will be considered on a case-by-case basis or with a doctor’s note,” the district's announcement said.
All students learning remotely, from grades kindergarten through 12th, will receive a Chromebook laptop for instruction. Families who receive free or reduced-price lunch can apply through the district for free internet access.
Students can bring lunch from home or grab-and-go meals will be served, with students eating in classrooms or other designated spaces with no more than 50 people.
To promote health and safety, classroom seating will be modified to allow for extra spacing and signs will be posted to promote one-way traffic in hallways and stairways. All schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected every night.
Parents or students will have to self-certify that they have completed a screening for COVID-19 symptoms each day. Details will come later.
“We still have a month to go. Much can change between now and then,” Reilly said.
Among factors the district said parents should consider in deciding which option to choose are:
Although students will have some teacher-directed instruction, guidance and support from guardians also will be needed.
Not all District 87 courses will be available through remote learning.
Families will be expected to provide a learning space with reliable internet, school supplies and headphones.
Students can participate in sports whether they are learning remotely or attending in person. However, transportation to and from practices or extra-curricular activities will not be provided to those learning remotely.
However, co-curricular activities such as band, chorus and orchestra will not be available to student learning remotely.
