HEYWORTH — Heyworth High School's prom will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Miller Park Pavilion in Bloomington.
The prom court includes Ahnika Hess, Bailey Brooks, Mercedez Tucker, Ashley Hanslow, Wyatt Cullers, Ethan Trask, Corey Hadden and Logan Deckard.
2022 Heyworth Christmas Parade
111422-blm-loc-parade1.jpg
The Heyworth High School Marching Band plays on Sunday afternoon in the Heyworth Christmas Parade.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
111422-blm-loc-parade2.jpg
The Celtic Cross Pipes and Drums group plays in the Heyworth Christmas Parade on Nov. 13.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
111422-blm-loc-parade3.jpg
Anya Manriquez holds her 4-mont-old American Eskimo, Mila, during the Heyworth Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
111422-blm-loc-parade4.jpg
Evelyn Enerson, 3, of Heyworth, waves during the Heyworth Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
111422-blm-loc-parade5.jpg
Kerry Kidwell passes out candy during the Heyworth Christmas Parade on Sunday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
