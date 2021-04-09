'Hidden Figures' author to speak at Illinois State University on role of women in science, technology

People know about the space race and the moon landing, but “finding out that these people were intimately involved put a different face on it, literally,” said Shetterly.

Their stories can inspire other women and people of color and also show them they “don’t have to be the trailblazer,” but instead are “part of this continuing history,” she said.

Shetterly will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday via a Zoom webinar. For information on how to register, go to cast.ilstu.edu and click on “more information” under Science and Technology Week.

Her address is one of several events during the 20th Science and Technology Week. Also featured are several events with Oglala Lakota Chef Sean Sherman, founder of the company The Sioux Chef; the Women in Leadership Conference; and the Academy of Achievement.

A complete schedule can be found at cast.ilstu.edu.

