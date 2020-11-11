Higher taxes in store for Unit 5 homeowners under proposed levy

NORMAL — Homeowners in McLean County Unit 5 would pay more in property taxes for the school district under a proposal the school board reviewed Wednesday, administrators said.
The board is considering a proposed tax levy of more than $130 million for taxes payable next year, an increase of 7.85% from this year's levy of $121 million. Board members are expected to vote on the measure Dec. 9.
The proposed levy assumes a 3.16% increase in equalized assessed valuation (EAV), or total taxable value of property in the district, according to documents prepared by the district's chief financial officer, Marty Hickman.
The district’s tax rate is projected to increase from $5.355 per $100 EAV to $5.638 per $100 EAV. If it does, the owner of a $150,000 home would pay $2,819 for Unit 5's portion of their tax bill — an increase of $141.
The education fund accounts for the majority of the levy with $63.4 million. This fund pays teacher salaries and other operating expenses for the more than 13,000 students at Unit 5.
Local property tax revenue contributes about 65.5% of the education fund. State revenue provides just under 20%, federal revenue, about 8.3% and other local revenue sources, 6.2%
The final numbers may change once the final extension — the amount of property tax money the district actually receives from the levy after various adjustments such as legal limits on tax rates — is calculated in the spring.
In other business, the board voted to adjust pay for certified substitute teachers working during the pandemic.
The measure allows the administration to pay a slightly higher rate during periods in which there are not enough substitutes to cover for staff who are quarantined by COVID-19 protocol.
The adjusted rate, normally paid to substitutes working 31 to 60 days, is $95 per day for regular substitutes and $115 per day for Unit 5 retirees — $10 more than the typical rate for those working one to 15 days. Administrators will determine prior to the beginning of each pay period whether or not that period will qualify for this COVID increase.
As of Tuesday, 75 classroom teachers were out, working remote per COVID protocols, and 44 classroom positions were not filled by a substitute teacher.
Superintendent Kristen Weikle said, "the district is dangerously close to not being able to staff all of our buildings, and what that means is we may not be able to keep all of our buildings open if we don't get more subs."
Weikle said the use of surge pay may help Unit 5 be more competitive to increase the number of interested substitutes in the district’s pool.
The Illinois State Board of Education also recently approved the use of classroom supervisors, a new position made to help alleviate the strain brought on by the shortage of certified substitute teachers.
More details about how to become a classroom supervisor or Unit 5 substitute can be found on the district website at unit5.org.
