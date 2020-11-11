Higher taxes in store for Unit 5 homeowners under proposed levy

Local property tax revenue contributes about 65.5% of the education fund. State revenue provides just under 20%, federal revenue, about 8.3% and other local revenue sources, 6.2%

The final numbers may change once the final extension — the amount of property tax money the district actually receives from the levy after various adjustments such as legal limits on tax rates — is calculated in the spring.

In other business, the board voted to adjust pay for certified substitute teachers working during the pandemic.

The measure allows the administration to pay a slightly higher rate during periods in which there are not enough substitutes to cover for staff who are quarantined by COVID-19 protocol.