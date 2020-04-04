Housing, dining refunds will cost Illinois State University $15 million

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Illinois State University is giving pro-rated refunds to students who moved out of residence halls and university-operated apartments because of the coronavirus pandemic — a process that will cost about $15 million, according to the university.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said there will be additional costs related to the pandemic, but the figures aren’t known yet.

Residents of university facilities were told March 17 that classes would remain online through the end of the semester and they would have to move out. Fewer than 200 students, mostly international students, remain on campus because they could not return home or have other extenuating circumstances, Jome said.

Regardless of when students moved out, housing and meal plan charges, including unused flex dollars, will be prorated from March 15 (the conclusion of the original spring break) through May 9, according to a letter sent to students.