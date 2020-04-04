Housing, dining refunds will cost Illinois State University $15 million

NORMAL — Illinois State University is giving pro-rated refunds to students who moved out of residence halls and university-operated apartments because of the coronavirus pandemic — a process that will cost about $15 million, according to the university.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome said there will be additional costs related to the pandemic, but the figures aren’t known yet.
Residents of university facilities were told March 17 that classes would remain online through the end of the semester and they would have to move out. Fewer than 200 students, mostly international students, remain on campus because they could not return home or have other extenuating circumstances, Jome said.
Regardless of when students moved out, housing and meal plan charges, including unused flex dollars, will be prorated from March 15 (the conclusion of the original spring break) through May 9, according to a letter sent to students.
The amount will be credited to student accounts. The credit will be applied to any remaining balance on the account. If the credit exceeds the balance, the remaining amount will be refunded.
The amount of credit will depend on the type of room and meal plan the student had, said Jome.
Students approved to remain on campus and those whose housing and meal plan charges were waived, such as resident assistants and full-scholarship student-athletes, will not receive a credit.
Similar procedures are being followed at most other state universities, including the University of Illinois system, Southern Illinois University system, Eastern Illinois University and Northern Illinois University.
Western Illinois University is awaiting approval from its board of trustees. NIU also is making credit adjustments of up to $300 on general fees that support academic services, programs and university operations.
The refunds are expected to cost the U of I system about $37 million, according to information presented Thursday at a virtual meeting of the executive committee of the U of I board of trustees.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
