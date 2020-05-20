× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Because of assistance from the federal government through the CARES Act, Heartland Community College is projecting a smaller deficit than originally anticipated for fiscal 2020.

However, the deficit could jump significantly in fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the board of trustees was told Tuesday night during a virtual meeting.

Meanwhile, President Keith Cornille said he hopes to announce plans for fall semester by the end of the month.

The two key factors will be the safety of students and employees as well as the ability to ensure a high quality of instruction, he said.

Cornille expects a blend of online and in-person courses, with more classes offered online than in the past.

Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services, said: “I’m not going to make any predictions for fall. … There are too many variables in play.”

An expected decrease in enrollment is among reasons why a larger deficit is anticipated in the next fiscal year, according to Sam Overton, interim vice president for finance and administration.

The college is planning for a probable decrease in tuition and continuing education revenue, the potential for increased delinquency in property tax receipts and possible decreases in state funding, said Overton.

Cornille said, “The COVID crisis has thrown a bit of a wrinkle into the budget process.”

Overton said because the CARES Act will help the college recover some of its losses — such as refunds to students — and because of efforts to control expenses, the deficit for fiscal 2020 is expected to be about $255,000 rather than the nearly $507,000 projected in January.

However, the deficit for fiscal 2021 is projected to top $1 million. The college said its reserves are sufficient to cover the deficit through fiscal 2022, plus continued work on the budget could narrow the gap.

“Reserves are utilized to weather the ups and downs of enrollment, state funding and unforeseen expenses,” Overton told the board. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing all three of them at the same time.”

A tentative budget is expected to be presented at the board’s June meeting, with approval of the final budget in September.

