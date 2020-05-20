The two key factors will be the safety of students and employees as well as the ability to ensure a high quality of instruction, he said.
Cornille expects a blend of online and in-person courses, with more classes offered online than in the past.
Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services, said: “I’m not going to make any predictions for fall. … There are too many variables in play.”
An expected decrease in enrollment is among reasons why a larger deficit is anticipated in the next fiscal year, according to Sam Overton, interim vice president for finance and administration.
The college is planning for a probable decrease in tuition and continuing education revenue, the potential for increased delinquency in property tax receipts and possible decreases in state funding, said Overton.
Cornille said, “The COVID crisis has thrown a bit of a wrinkle into the budget process.”
Overton said because the CARES Act will help the college recover some of its losses — such as refunds to students — and because of efforts to control expenses, the deficit for fiscal 2020 is expected to be about $255,000 rather than the nearly $507,000 projected in January.
However, the deficit for fiscal 2021 is projected to top $1 million. The college said its reserves are sufficient to cover the deficit through fiscal 2022, plus continued work on the budget could narrow the gap.
“Reserves are utilized to weather the ups and downs of enrollment, state funding and unforeseen expenses,” Overton told the board. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing all three of them at the same time.”
A tentative budget is expected to be presented at the board’s June meeting, with approval of the final budget in September.
051920-blm-loc-4mealdelivery
051920-blm-loc-5mealdelivery
051920-blm-loc-6mealdelivery
051920-blm-loc-1mealdelivery
051920-blm-loc-2mealdelivery
051920-blm-loc-3mealdelivery
+2
+2
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
The McLean County Board on Tuesday night postponed voting on a plan to "re-open" McLean County to allow the county Board of Health to weigh in on the matter. But several board members said they favored the plan.
Illinois State University vice presidents and other staff with budgetary responsibilities have been asked to prepare for 10% to 20% cuts for the fiscal year that begins July 1 as the university continues to grapple with the impact of COVID-19.
1 of 3
Sam Overton, interim vice president of finance and administration, presents a financial report to the Heartland Community College board of trustees during a virtual meeting Tuesday, May 19, 2020.