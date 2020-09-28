How Illinois State University is using random tests to monitor COVID-19 on campus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Illinois State University is implementing random testing of students to help monitor the presence, and potential spread, of COVID-19 on campus.

The university this week is starting to choose students who are attending face-to-face or hybrid classes, and last week began random testing of students living on campus.

Students selected for random testing are notified by email with directions on what to do. Those selected who are living on campus are required to be tested, but others are only “strongly encouraged.”

The university has “more leverage over students who live in on-campus housing,” said ISU spokesman Eric Jome.

“If they don’t come in within the allotted time, there will be follow-up communication with them … and hopefully that will take care of the stragglers,” he said.

On-campus students could be subject to action under the student conduct code if they still don’t comply, according to Jome.

John Baur, a chemistry professor serving as ISU’s COVID-19 testing coordinator, said the goal is to have each on-campus resident tested twice during the semester.

How it works