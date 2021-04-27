How much Heartland will spend on remote learning, COVID measures

NORMAL – About $1.7 million of $3.65 million received in federal COVID-19 relief funds will go toward covering costs of pandemic mitigation measures, virus testing, remote learning/working software and other related costs, the Heartland Community College board of trustees learned at its meeting Tuesday.

Letisha Trepac, vice president for finance and administration, said $1.9 million will go to cover lost revenue related to the pandemic.

In its first meeting since the April 6 election, the board swore in new members and elected officers.

Incumbent trustee Rebecca Ropp of Normal was sworn in for her second full, 6-year term on the board after being re-elected in April. Ropp, director of talent management at Growmark and a partner in Ropp Jersey Cheese was appointed to the board in February 2014.

Also sworn in were newly elected trustees Joshua Crockett and Cecelia Long, both of Bloomington.