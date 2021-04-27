How much Heartland will spend on remote learning, COVID measures

NORMAL – About $1.7 million of $3.65 million received in federal COVID-19 relief funds will go toward covering costs of pandemic mitigation measures, virus testing, remote learning/working software and other related costs, the Heartland Community College board of trustees learned at its meeting Tuesday.
Letisha Trepac, vice president for finance and administration, said $1.9 million will go to cover lost revenue related to the pandemic.
In its first meeting since the April 6 election, the board swore in new members and elected officers.
Incumbent trustee Rebecca Ropp of Normal was sworn in for her second full, 6-year term on the board after being re-elected in April. Ropp, director of talent management at Growmark and a partner in Ropp Jersey Cheese was appointed to the board in February 2014.
Also sworn in were newly elected trustees Joshua Crockett and Cecelia Long, both of Bloomington.
Crockett, a senior at Illinois State University, is a Heartland graduate and served a one-year term as a student trustee. He was elected to a 6-year term. Long has served as a field and volunteer manager for the One People’s Campaign and was elected to a 2-year term.
The board elected Jeff Flessner as chair, Janet Hood as vice chair and Ropp as secretary.
In other action, the board approved a three-year custodial services contract with HHS Education for a total cost of $2,038,381. The contact covers custodial services at Heartland’s facilities in Pontiac and Lincoln as well as its main campus in Normal.
