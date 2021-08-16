How this solar-powered Illinois State University vehicle traveled 690 miles to New Mexico

NORMAL — It was somewhere in New Mexico when Illinois State University students stopped their solar-powered car on the side of the road in the midst of a thousand-mile journey.

“We saw a car pull up in front of us, and we’re like, ‘Why are we pulling over?” asked ISU Physics graduate Alex Plumadore.

“Then we saw the horses coming,” he said.

Plumadore said they had to wait for a stampede of horses to pass by. He said Boy Scouts were moving a team of riding horses from one place to another along the road outside of their camp.

The scene happened during the American Solar Challenge road race, held Aug. 3-7, when teams from colleges across the U.S. raced their solar-powered cars across a 967-mile course.

The car built by ISU’s Team Mercury only made it 690 miles, and they had to trailer it from Cimarron, New Mexico, to Las Vegas.

However, the team did return to Normal with this year’s "Pack Award" from the ASC.

Jessica Lamberty filled in as a team driver for part of the trek, and handles marketing. She said they got the Pack Award for having the most efficient battery pack design.

“It was a huge accomplishment with getting this award, because we’ve come such a long way from past years with different cars,” Lamberty said, adding in past years, they faced maintenance issues with their battery.

“It did not overheat at all during the race and it was able to last the entire duration,” she said.

The team did confront motor problems this year, according to Lamberty. She said they borrowed equipment from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, however, that didn't get them past Las Vegas due to concerns for safety.

Lamberty said it’s an expensive car and they didn’t want to risk their equipment — or the borrowed equipment.

“We did what we think was the best option for our car and ended earlier than the final loop,” she said, “but we were able to push car across the finish line with our entire team, which is really special because in years past, we have not even qualified for the American Solar Challenge.”

Lamberty says Team Mercury is comprised of people who enjoy building the car and racing it. That includes students majoring in physics, computer science, and international business. Teams from other schools are mostly engineering students, she said.

Lamberty said every team member contributes different things to the car.

“We all have a little role and I think that makes it so much more special, because we rely on the team to get things done,” she said, “because everyone has a part in order to make the team work and get the car done.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Team Mercury has nine active members and a total of 19 on the roster. It also placed fourth in the Formula Sun Grand Prix qualifying race in Topeka, Kansas, which requires completing 200 miles in one day or 300 in two.

“It’s a big accomplishment, because we are not an engineering school, she said.

This year, the ASC route followed the Santa Fe Trail. The previous challenge in 2019 followed the Oregon Trail, according to Lamberty.

The National Park Service wrote on its website the Santa Fe Trail played a major role in getting people, goods, and ideas to and from Santa Fe, New Mexico from 1821-1880.

Plumadore said the road race truly felt like journey, “especially as our car broke down on the side of the road.

“It was very reminiscent of the original travelers on the Santa Fe Trail, as they had to stop on the side of the road to make repairs to their wagons,” he said

Plumadore, who will begin working on his PhD in mechanical engineering this fall at Purdue University, said repairing the vehicle was quite an experience, but not too uncommon for solar cars.

“Our team in particular is very used to coming up with solutions on the fly in the moment,” he said. Not having a shop or the right tools on the side of the road makes it a little bit higher stress, Plumadore said.

He added some team members act as jacks and hoist the car up while others fiddle around on the inside.

One of his favorite parts about the challenge was ‘hot-laps’, Plumadore said. Those are fast laps on a race track, he said, where they don’t worry about how much battery a lap consumes and try get the fastest time.

“We actually tied for the fastest lap at the track race,” he said.

Team Mercury built a chassis that’s a carbon fiber monocoque, Plumadore says, which helps keep it light. It weighs around 600 pounds.

“The general philosophy of a solar car and designing it is efficiency,” he said. “That’s the bottom line. We want to go as far as we can using the sun’s power.”

He said they also designed a device that keeps the solar array perpendicular to the sun.

“Solar panels, when they’re at their peak,” Plumadore said, “they can charge the most when they’re perpendicular with the sun.”

The vehicle has 420 lithium-ion batteries, which he said are essentially just big AA batteries. Powering the car is a single 5-kilowatt — or about 5-horsepower — motor on the driver’s side rear-wheel hub.

Plumadore said their team ran into several difficulties this trip, but also “went above and beyond to solve them and keep the car racing in order to finish the American Solar Challenge and place fourth and the Formula Sun Grand Prix.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0