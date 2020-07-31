How to watch Illinois Wesleyan University's online commencement ceremony

BLOOMINGTON — A commencement ceremony for Illinois Wesleyan University’s Class of 2020 will debut online at 1 p.m. Sunday after the coronavirus pandemic prevented an in-person celebration.
The university had postponed its May 3 commencement in hopes that the COVID-19 situation would improve enough by Aug. 2 to provide a traditional ceremony.
Illinois State University and Heartland Community College, among others, also had virtual commencement ceremonies this year because of the pandemic.
Viewers in the United States can watch live or on demand after the ceremony at www.iwu.edu/live. International viewers can watch at www.iwusports.com/watch. The ceremony will be available in 16 different languages.
The ceremony was pre-recorded and includes music as well as remarks from President Georgia Nugent, board chair Timothy Szerlong, class president Kayley Rettberg and Joseph Solberg, visiting professor of accounting, who is class of 2020 professor of the year.
“A lot of people have contributed to make that a nice event,” said Nugent.
Handwritten notes of congratulations from faculty and staff were included in special boxes mailed to the homes of the 388 candidates for graduation this week.
The boxes also included honor cords, stoles, a printed 16-page commencement program and a congratulatory yard sign along with a “Class of 2020” t-shirt, IWU stickers and other IWU gear.
In addition, this year’s graduates have been invited to come back for the next in-person commencement.
In April, faculty and staff used chalk to write the names of members of the graduating class around the Aspiration fountain on the Egbers Quadrangle.
Photos: Names of Illinois Wesleyan University graduates recognized in chalk
