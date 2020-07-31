How to watch Illinois Wesleyan University's online commencement ceremony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A commencement ceremony for Illinois Wesleyan University’s Class of 2020 will debut online at 1 p.m. Sunday after the coronavirus pandemic prevented an in-person celebration.

The university had postponed its May 3 commencement in hopes that the COVID-19 situation would improve enough by Aug. 2 to provide a traditional ceremony.

Illinois State University and Heartland Community College, among others, also had virtual commencement ceremonies this year because of the pandemic.

Viewers in the United States can watch live or on demand after the ceremony at www.iwu.edu/live. International viewers can watch at www.iwusports.com/watch. The ceremony will be available in 16 different languages.