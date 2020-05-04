IAA Foundation names scholarship winners

BLOOMINGTON — The IAA Foundation has named its 2020 scholarship recipients.
Seventy-two students were selected based on academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community organizations, and overall commitment to success.
A total of $114,000 will be distributed to assist with tuition costs for the 2020-2021 school year.
Central Illinois winners were:
Curt Walters Memorial Scholarship, $1,500, Avery Ohlendorf, Livingston County; Dr. E. Ray and Jeanie Searby Scholarship, $1,000, Ashlyn Mool, McLean County; Fletcher A. Gourley, Leonard Southwell and Roger Capps Memorial Scholarships, $2,000, Rosalee Zehr, Livingston County; Vincent O. Greene Memorial Scholarship, $1,000, Jaden Thompson, McLean County.
