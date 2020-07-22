× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The new head of the Illinois Art Station sees “even more exciting things ahead” as the group transitions away from Illinois State University into an independent organization and develops a permanent location for its work.

Since beginning in 2018, the Illinois Art Station has offered art experiences to nearly 3,000 young people and their families through partnerships with organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, Bloomington and Normal public libraries, Western Avenue Community Center and The Autism Place.

16% of US museums say they risk closing forever in a prolonged pandemic One in every six American museums faces "significant risk" of closing permanently because of financial duress exacerbated by the COVID-19 pand…

Initially affiliated with ISU, the organization will “be more responsive to the community” and have “a little bit of flexibility” as an independent, public nonprofit organization, said Laura Jaster, newly named executive director.

The Illinois Art Station Foundation has been independent from the beginning and will be responsible for the cost of the permanent facility.

Plans have been submitted to the town of Normal requesting a change from R-1B Single-Family Residential to S-2 Public Lands and Institutions for property at 101 E. Vernon Ave. The L-shaped property is adjacent to Constitution Trail and would have entrances off Vernon Avenue and Linden Street.

At one time, the Art Station was considering a location in uptown Normal in the College Avenue parking deck.

The Vernon Avenue location will provide a “smaller, more intimate space” that is “going to feel a little more welcoming and homey,” said Jaster.

Wooded areas will be retained on the property, providing the opportunity to “incorporate nature and the environment into our lessons,” she said.

The organization's mission is to “provide a creative outlet … they otherwise might not have,” Jaster said. “Art education is important to everyone, especially children.”

Dr. Laura E. Berk, president of IAS Foundation and its founding donor, said, “My vision is that children and teens in all their diversity will join together at Illinois Art Station, reaping lifelong benefits through educative visual arts activities, respectful dialogue, and genuine friendship.”

Pending town approval of the zoning change and site plan, construction is expected to begin this winter with programs at the site in the middle of 2021, according to Jaster.

The station will continue to work with partner organizations to offer mobile programming at other sites now and in the future.

“COVID-19 really put the brakes on a lot of our programming,” said Jaster. “We plan to jump-start programs in the fall with virtual and digital programming.”

Tentative plans for the Illinois Art Station’s home include two studios, a communal space and a small gallery space where work made by the station’s students or local artists can be displayed.

“This is something I feel passionate about,” said Jaster, a native of Iowa who has a master’s degree in art history and years of experience working in museum education and community arts organizations.

Photos: Developing creativity at Illinois Art Station

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.