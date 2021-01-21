Illinois museums launch free activity channel, learning resources page

Whisman said children's museums across the state are working together to draft language that would allow those cultural institutions with a combination of hands-on learning activities to reopen.

The Children's Discovery Museum closed its doors March 14, and with it lost more than 90% of its revenue, said Whisman. In 2019, the museum generated around $396,000 in museum ticket sales, and in 2020, the museum made around $10,000 in ticket sales.

"It's been a rough year for a lot of different sectors of the economy," Whisman said. "In the cultural arts world, and museums and tourism, these are very important to our economy as well as our quality of life."

As the state works toward reopening, Whisman said children's museums hope to reopen this spring under certain COVID-19 guidelines. In the meantime, the Children's Discovery Museum will continue offering virtual activities and small-group programs.

