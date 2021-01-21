Illinois museums launch free activity channel, learning resources page

NORMAL — The Children's Discovery Museum in Normal has teamed up with three other Illinois children's museums to create a new network of free resources and play activities for families across the state.
Children and families can now access video resources and activities promoting playful learning and early childhood development through a new pilot program: Illinois Play Channel.
"Our doors might not be open right now, but we are still able to serve thousands of families who badly need to play, imagine and discover together," said Beth Whisman, Children's Discovery Museum executive director.
"The Illinois Play Channel increases our service area for topics that have a broad appeal, and it helps museums that might be down to minimal staff due to an extended closure," she said.
Illinois Learning Channel is a collaborative effort by the Children's Discovery Museum, the Chicago Children's Museum, the Peoria PlayHouse, and Kohl Children's Museum in Glenview.
Families can access free instructional videos and activities through the Illinois Learning Channel on YouTube. The program's Facebook page will frequently notify families of in-person activities offered at any of the four museums, such as the Children's Discovery Museum's nature walks.
The program officially launched over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, offering resources focusing on literacy and a celebration of diversity, Whisman said. Video activities from the weekend are still available on the Illinois Learning Channel YouTube page.
Other activities include an opportunity for kids to make cards for patients at the Children's Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.
"It will be fun to share more virtual programming with museums across the state," Peoria PlayHouse Director Rebecca Shulman said. "We are thrilled to offer this as well as our PlayHouse Everywhere monthly membership for our families during this unusual time."
Illinois children's museums, which have shuttered business since March, are struggling with the state's Restore Illinois guidelines, which ban all hands-on activities.
Whisman said children's museums across the state are working together to draft language that would allow those cultural institutions with a combination of hands-on learning activities to reopen.
The Children's Discovery Museum closed its doors March 14, and with it lost more than 90% of its revenue, said Whisman. In 2019, the museum generated around $396,000 in museum ticket sales, and in 2020, the museum made around $10,000 in ticket sales.
"It's been a rough year for a lot of different sectors of the economy," Whisman said. "In the cultural arts world, and museums and tourism, these are very important to our economy as well as our quality of life."
As the state works toward reopening, Whisman said children's museums hope to reopen this spring under certain COVID-19 guidelines. In the meantime, the Children's Discovery Museum will continue offering virtual activities and small-group programs.
