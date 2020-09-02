Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons pledges change after ‘All Redbirds Lives Matter’ comment sparks athlete boycott and protest

“I ended that by saying what my intention was: you all matter to me,” he said.

+6 Watch now: Lyons apologizes to Illinois State student-athletes for comment Illinois State director of athletics Larry Lyons apologized for a Thursday comment that offended several student-athletes.

He said he believes in and supports Black Lives Matter.

“I’m cognizant of Black Lives Matter,” he said. “When you wrap all those services and all those programs put together, that’s important too. It’s important we deal with some of those other issues. I made a mistake, and I tried to wrap it into something (and it was) offensive to student-athletes.”

Athletes also criticized Lyons for a lack of leadership during the summer when protests erupted around the nation after high-profile police shootings of unarmed Black people, such as Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

ISU athletes organized support meetings to talk with their peers about racism and trauma during the summer, but said they heard little from the athletic department.

“We need to be better at (outreach) too,” Lyons said. “There’s no question.”

Lyons has worked in the athletic department for 30 years and was named AD in 2013. Teams aren’t competing because of COVID-19 concerns, but practices are being held on campus.