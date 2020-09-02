Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons pledges change after ‘All Redbirds Lives Matter’ comment sparks athlete boycott and protest

Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons said a turbulent week at the campus, which was sparked when he made a controversial statement, will result in positive changes.
Athletes across nearly every sport have boycotted practices since Friday and a march through campus is scheduled for Friday.
Early last week in an annual preseason meeting with athletes -- only this year on video conference due to social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic -- Lyons said “All Redbirds Lives Matter.”
“I think we’re going to a good place,” he told the Tribune on Wednesday. “We’re all trying to reach out and listen better. I need to listen better and we’re engaging with student-athletes about best ways to move forward. There’s some anger and I understand that. I wouldn’t want to diminish that. This is important. We’re going to move forward. We’re going to tackle this head on. Education is a big part of it, and that starts with me.”
The “Athletics March for Black Voices” demonstration plans to allow Black students to share experiences of racism during speaking portions of the march.
“The march is to get Black voices out there, to talk about experiences and what’s been going on at the school and in general,” said Luke Nelson, a track and field athlete who organized the event. “It’s to get some emotion out there and show what the Black Lives Matter movement is really for. It’s telling stories, personal stories, to explain what people have experienced and felt. Disinformation in general is a big negative enemy of social movements.”
The march is open to all, athletes said, including coaches and administrators.
Nelson is white. He has learned about racial injustices from conversations with Black friends, and he wants to amplify Black athletes’ experiences during the march.
“I learned empathy through stories,” he said. “I learned I cared about this. You understand when you can hear what people go through.”
Lyons apologized last week to athletes for his phrasing, which mentioned the school mascot but was similar to the phrase “All Lives Matter,” a statement widely considered a dismissal of the Black Lives Matter movement. He has another meeting scheduled Thursday with athletes.
Lyons said he had mentioned several commitments of the athletic department, such as mental health training, further education on Title IX and diversity and inclusion efforts. He said he ended that portion of his talk to about 460 athletes by saying “All Redbirds Lives Matter.”
“I ended that by saying what my intention was: you all matter to me,” he said.
Illinois State director of athletics Larry Lyons apologized for a Thursday comment that offended several student-athletes.
He said he believes in and supports Black Lives Matter.
“I’m cognizant of Black Lives Matter,” he said. “When you wrap all those services and all those programs put together, that’s important too. It’s important we deal with some of those other issues. I made a mistake, and I tried to wrap it into something (and it was) offensive to student-athletes.”
Athletes also criticized Lyons for a lack of leadership during the summer when protests erupted around the nation after high-profile police shootings of unarmed Black people, such as Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
ISU athletes organized support meetings to talk with their peers about racism and trauma during the summer, but said they heard little from the athletic department.
“We need to be better at (outreach) too,” Lyons said. “There’s no question.”
Lyons has worked in the athletic department for 30 years and was named AD in 2013. Teams aren’t competing because of COVID-19 concerns, but practices are being held on campus.
Athletes posted a list of demands on social media, asking the athletic department to host required seminars on equity, hire people of color in authoritative positions including mental health professionals and athletic trainers and devise “a plan of action to support the Black Lives Matter movement and any future social justice movements.”
Lyons had on-line meetings with athletes and responded with a publicly released list of commitments, including creation of a listening forum, enlisting anti-racism and cultural diversity education training for himself and other staff and a commitment to reviewing department hires including a therapist with expertise in serving students of color.
As athletes, We demand change, we demand safety, and we demand a commitment to ensuring black lives matter at ISU.— Kimathi Johnson (@KimathioJohnson) August 30, 2020
There are still many more voices to be heard from our fellow athletes, however we must know the administration is committed to change first. pic.twitter.com/P2UiQHZ0yV
He said some of these plans were in the works before tensions with athletes.
Kimathi Johnson, a track athletes from Oak Park who helped spearhead the boycott, said team captains are meeting with their respective teams to review and provide feedback to Lyons’ plans.
“We appreciate the plan, however we do still have things we would like to add to make the Black athletes feel more comfortable to (return to) practice,” he said.
Lyons said he thinks the department has “good” diversity hiring practices but pledged to put more focus on hiring people of color in positions who interact with athletes. “Someone who can look them in the eye and understand what they’re going through,” he said.
Illinois State’s 17 head coaches are all white.
Lyons called his letter of plans “fluid” and a “live document.”
“Everyone is working hard,” he said. “Some things will take longer. Is there some tension? Yeah. But tension is going to lead to some positive things down the road.”
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years
Track and field team
Student Union
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Illinois State University football
Illinois State dome
Horton field house
Golf team
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Dynamax portable telescope
Air View of east campus complex
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!